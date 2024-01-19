Zacks.com featured highlights Otter Tail, OraSure, BioMarin and Regeneron

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – January 19, 2024 – Stocks in this week’s article are Otter Tail Corp. OTTR, OraSure Technologies Inc. OSUR, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. BMRN and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. REGN.

Buy These 4 Low-Beta Stocks to Counter Market Volatility

The "fear gauge" on Wall Street has reached a two-month high due to a decline in U.S. stocks. However, encouraging retail sales highlights the economy’s strength. Overall, the market is likely to maintain its volatility, emphasizing the immediate necessity of constructing a portfolio comprising low-beta stocks. These securities are anticipated to generate substantial returns while offering a protective shield against unpredictable market conditions.

In this regard, stocks like Otter Tail Corp., OraSure Technologies Inc., BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. are worth betting on.

Understanding Beta

Beta measures the volatility or risk of a particular asset compared to the market. In other words, beta measures the extent of a security’s price movement relative to the market. In this article, we are considering the S&P 500 as the market.

If a stock has a beta of 1, then the price of the stock will move with the market. So, the stock is more volatile than the market if its beta is more than 1. In the same way, the stock is not as volatile as the market if its beta is less than 1.

For example, if the market offers a return of 20%, a stock with a beta of 3 will return 60%, which is overwhelming. Similarly, when the market slips 20%, the stock will sink 60%, which is devastating.

Here are four of the 11 stocks that qualified the screening:

Otter Tail Corporation is a leading player in electric utility and manufacturing businesses. Recovery of rate base investments continues to drive the firm. For 2024, Otter Tail has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions in the past 60 days.

OraSure Technologies is a leading provider of specimen collection devices, point-of-care and home diagnostic tests. OraSure is focused on key strategic partnerships and internal innovation. OSUR has witnessed upward estimate revisions for its bottom line for 2024 over the past 60 days.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, a prominent player in the field of biotechnology, specializes in the development of targeted therapies aimed at addressing the underlying causes of genetic conditions. FDA approval for VOXZOGO is a huge success for the company, which, along with other notable developments, will aid the top line.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is a prominent biotechnology company. With a robust business model, it engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of life-changing medications. The company is involved in improving its traditional drug development process.

