Zacks.com featured highlights NRG Energy, Suzano, Arch Resources, Cboe Global Markets and Arch Capital

5 High ROE Stocks to Buy as Markets Dip on Inflation Worries

Over the past few trading days, the broader U.S. equity markets witnessed a downtrend owing to higher-than-expected inflation data. Per the latest reports, the consumer price index increased 0.3% in December month over month and 3.4% on a year-over-year basis compared with broader expectations of a 0.2% and 3.2% rise, respectively, primarily due to higher rents and food prices. This portrays that the Federal Reserve’s efforts to slow down inflation to its 2% target will likely remain bumpy in the year ahead.

Earlier, the Fed had pledged to cut interest rates several times in 2024 owing to a decelerating inflation trend in the later stages of 2023. However, the Fed might revert to its rate hike policy should inflation witness an uptrend in the near future. This, in turn, signifies that the markets need to brace for intense volatility owing to tempered expectations. To add to the woes, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller has indicated that the easing of monetary policy might come slower than anticipated, propelling the 10-year Treasury yields.

The 10-year Treasury yield has moved up in excess of 4% despite solid fourth-quarter earnings performance from hitherto reported companies and relatively modest economic data. The December non-farm payrolls report showed that the jobless rate held steady at 3.7%, while the economy added 216,000 jobs compared with 173,000 revised job additions in November, signifying economic strength. The latest GDP data projections also reveal that the economy is likely to grow at a healthy pace in the fourth quarter.

As investors employ a wait-and-see approach in a classic example of “backing and filling” in the market, they can benefit from “cash cow” stocks that garner higher returns. However, identifying cash-rich stocks alone does not make for a solid investment proposition unless it is backed by attractive efficiency ratios like return on equity (ROE). A high ROE ensures that the company is reinvesting cash at a high rate of return. NRG Energy, Inc., Suzano S.A., Arch Resources, Inc., Cboe Global Markets, Inc. and Arch Capital Group Ltd. are some of the stocks with high ROE to profit from.

Why ROE?

ROE = Net Income/Shareholders’ Equity

ROE helps investors distinguish profit-generating companies from profit burners and is useful in determining the financial health of a company. In other words, this financial metric enables investors to identify companies that diligently deploy cash for higher returns.

Moreover, ROE is often used to compare the profitability of a company with other firms in the industry — the higher, the better. It measures how well a company is multiplying its profits without investing new equity capital and portrays management’s efficiency in rewarding shareholders with attractive risk-adjusted returns.

Here are five of the 18 stocks that qualified the screening:

NRG Energy: Headquarters in Houston, TX, NRG Energy is engaged in the production, sale and delivery of energy and energy products and services to residential, industrial and commercial consumers in major competitive power markets in the United States. The company also provides system power, distributed generation, renewable products, backup generation, energy efficiency and advisory services, as well as carbon management and specialty services.

The stock has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 13.8% and delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.7%, on average. NRG Energy sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Suzano: Headquartered in Salvador, Brazil, Suzano produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products. With more than 90 years of experience, this vertically integrated firm is one of the largest producers of paper and graphic products in South America.

The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers and lignin. Suzano carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Arch Resources: St. Louis, MO-based Arch Resources is one of the largest coal producers in the United States, operating nine mines across the major coal basins of the country. The prime location of its mines and easy access to export facilities enable the company to ship coal worldwide.

Arch Resources delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 24.5%, on average. It has a VGM Score of A. It sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Cboe Global Markets: Based in Chicago, IL, Cboe Global Markets is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. It offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and regions, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, ETPs, global foreign exchange and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

The company has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 12.8% and delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.1%, on average. Cboe Global Markets carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Arch Capital: Headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda, Arch Capital offers insurance, reinsurance and mortgage insurance across the world. It provides a wide range of products and services, which include primary and excess casualty coverages, professional indemnity, workers’ compensation and umbrella liability and employers’ liability insurance coverages. The company offers a full range of property, casualty and mortgage insurance and reinsurance lines while maintaining a focus on writing specialty lines of insurance and reinsurance.

Arch Capital carries a Zacks Rank #2. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 10%. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 35.2%, on average. It has a VGM Score of B.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2211269/5-high-roe-stocks-to-buy-as-markets-dip-on-inflation-worry

