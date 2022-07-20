Zacks.com featured highlights Mercer International, Blucora, Universal Technical Institute, Hilton Grand Vacations and Kura Sushi

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 20, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are Mercer International Inc. MERC, Blucora, Inc. BCOR, Universal Technical Institute, Inc. UTI, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. HGV and Kura Sushi USA, Inc. KRUS.

5 Stocks to Keep an Eye On as Analysts Initiate Coverage

Investors have immense faith in the research work of analysts as they fear that misinterpretations while researching on their own might trigger inefficiencies. Here, analysts play a vital intermediary role with their extensive access to relevant data.

Mercer International Inc., Blucora, Inc., Universal Technical Institute, Inc., Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. and Kura Sushi USA, Inc. are some stocks that have seen new analyst coverage lately. These, therefore, are expected to attract investor attention.

Coverage initiation of a stock by analyst(s) usually portrays higher investor inclination. Investors, on their part, often assume there is something special in a stock to attract analysts to cover it. In other words, they believe that the company coming under the microscope definitely has some value.

Obviously, stocks are not randomly chosen to cover. New coverage on a stock usually reflects a reassuring future envisioned by the analyst(s). At times, increased investors' focus on a stock motivates analysts to take a closer look at it. After all, who doesn't love to produce something that is already in demand? Hence, we often find that analysts' ratings on newly-added stocks are more favorable than their ratings on continuously covered stocks.

It is needless to say, the average change in broker recommendation is preferred over a single recommendation change.

How Does Analyst Coverage Influence Stock Price?

The price movement of a stock is generally a function of the recommendations on it from new analysts. Stocks typically see an upward price movement with a new analyst coverage compared to what they witness with a rating upgrade under an existing coverage. Positive recommendations — Buy and Strong Buy — generally lead to a significantly more positive price reaction than Hold recommendations. On the contrary, analysts hardly initiate coverage with a Strong Sell or Sell recommendation.

Now, if an analyst gives a new recommendation on a company that has very few or no existing coverage, investors start paying more attention to it. Also, any new information attracts portfolio managers to build a position in the stock.

So, it's a good strategy to bet on stocks that have seen increased analyst coverage over the last few weeks.

Here are the other screening parameters:

Price greater than or equal to $5 (as a stock below $5 will not likely create significant interest for most investors).

Average Daily Volume greater than or equal to 100,000 shares (if volume isn't enough, it will not attract individual investors).

Here are five out of the 12 stocks that passed the screen:

Mercer International: Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, this company owns and operates a diverse pulp and paper business in the southern German states of Saxony and Thuringia.

MERC currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The stock has gained 17.6% year to date (YTD) against the industry 's 18.5% drop. Earnings estimates for 2022 have increased to $3.79 per share from $3.33 over the past 30 days. The estimated figure calls for a 46.9% increase from the year-ago period.

Blucora: This Dallas, TX-based company provides technology-enabled financial solutions.

The BCOR stock has gained 6.4% YTD compared with the industry 's 44.6% decline. Earnings estimates for 2022 have increased to $1.82 per share from $1.75 over the past seven days. The estimated figure calls for a 3.4% increase from the year-ago period. BCOR currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

Universal Technical Institute: This Phoenix, AZ-based postsecondary education company provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States.

UTI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The stock has lost 3% YTD compared with the industry 's 10% drop. Earnings estimates for fiscal 2022 have increased 68.6% over the past 60 days to 59 cents per share. The estimated figure for fiscal 2022 calls for a 118.5% increase from the year-ago period.

Hilton Grand Vacations: Based in Orlando, FL, this company is engaged in the hospitality business and develops, markets, sells and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand.

HGV currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. The stock has lost 26.9% YTD compared with the industry 's 19.5% drop. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings calls for a 62% increase from the year-ago period.

Kura Sushi USA: Headquartered in Irvine, CA, this company is a unit of Kura Sushi, Inc. and operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States.

KRUS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. The stock has lost 4.4% YTD, outperforming the industry 's 18% decline. Loss estimates for 2022 have narrowed to 24 cents from 43 cents over the past month. The estimated figure calls for an 88.9% improvement from the year-ago period.

