Zacks.com featured highlights MercadoLibre, Axcelis Technologies, Shinhan Financial, Pinduoduo and Collegium Pharmaceutical

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – January 31, 2023 – Stocks in this week’s article are MercadoLibre Inc. MELI, Axcelis Technologies Inc. ACLS, Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. SHG, Pinduoduo Inc. PDD and Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. COLL.

5 Stocks with Recent Price Strength Amid January Rally

Wall Street wrapped up 2022 as the worst year since 2008, terminating a three-year winning streak. However, U.S. stock markets have revived in January 2023. Month to date, the three major indexes — the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite — have rallied 2.5%, 6% and 11%, respectively.

Peak inflation seems behind us. Less-than-expected inflation rates in October, November and December with respect to several measures have clearly indicated this. The University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers released on Jan 27 showed that the one-year inflation outlook slipped to a final reading of 3.9% this month from 4.4% in December, the lowest reading since April 2021.

The Fed raised the benchmark interest rate by 4.25% in 2022 to the range of 4.25- 4.5%. The market is currently expecting the central bank to increase the interest rate by a maximum 75 basis points in 2023. Some financial analysts are expecting the first rate cut to come in the last quarter of 2023 or in early 2024.

Headwinds of the pandemic are also behind us. China has been gradually reopening since the beginning of this year after strict lockdowns last year. This will help revive the completely devastated global-supply chain system. Global trade will also gain momentum.

The U.S. labor market remains resilient. The initial results of fourth-quarter 2022 earnings were not as disappointing as expected. Therefore, the Fed may reach its goal of a soft landing of the economy.

Several stocks have shown price strength buoyed by market rally. These stocks are likely to gain in the near term and are backed by a favorable Zacks Rank. Five of them are — MercadoLibre Inc., Axcelis Technologies Inc., Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd., Pinduoduo Inc. and Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.

Here’s How We Arrived at the Picks

We have primarily targeted stocks that have freshly been on a bull run. Stocks seeing price strength recently have a high chance of carrying the momentum forward.

If a stock is continuously witnessing an uptrend, there must be a solid reason or it would have probably crashed. So, looking at stocks capable of beating the benchmark that they have set for themselves seems rational.

However, recent price strength alone cannot create magic. Therefore, other relevant parameters are needed to create a successful investment strategy.

Let’s discuss five out of these 39 stocks:

MercadoLibre is benefiting from strength in the commerce and fintech businesses. Robust product offerings and credit portfolio expansion are respectively driving MELI’s commerce and fintech revenues. Further, robust mobile-point-of-sale business and growing adoption of MercadoPago are driving the total payment volume growth of MELI. Also, the rapid adoption of Mobile Wallet remains positive.

The stock price of MELI has jumped 44.3% in the past four weeks. MercadoLibre has an expected earnings growth rate of 46.5% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 2.8% over the last seven days.

Axcelis Technologies is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors. ACLS also produces dry strip, photostabilization and rapid thermal processing equipment, which is used in semiconductor manufacturing primarily before and after the ion implantation process. In addition, ACLS provides extensive aftermarket service and support, including spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training.

The stock price of Axcelis Technologies has climbed 39.2% in the past four weeks. ACLS has an expected earnings growth rate of 0.6% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 6.9% over the last 30 days.

Shinhan Financial Group provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. SHG operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. SHG offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking, checking accounts, mortgage and home equity, and retail lending, electronic banking and automatic teller machines, and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

The stock price of Shinhan Financial Group has surged 29.7% in the past four weeks. SHG has an expected earnings growth rate of 6.3% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 17.6% over the last 30 days.

Pinduoduo operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. PDD operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

The stock price of Pinduoduo has advanced 28.4% in the past four weeks. PDD has an expected earnings growth rate of 13% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for next-year earnings has improved 11.3% over the last 30 days.

Collegium Pharmaceutical is a specialty pharmaceutical company. COLL develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin-related disorders. COLL’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. COLL developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain.

The stock price of Collegium Pharmaceutical has rallied 21.9% in the past four weeks. COLL has an expected earnings growth rate of 46.5% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 2.8% over the last seven days.

You can get the rest of the stocks on this list by signing up now for your 2-week free trial to the Research Wizard and start using this screen in your own trading. Further, you can also create your own strategies and test them first before taking the investment plunge.

The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.

Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2046058/5-stocks-with-recent-price-strength-amid-january-rally

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

About Screen of the Week

Zacks.com created the first and best screening system on the web earning the distinction as the "#1 site for screening stocks" by Money Magazine. But powerful screening tools is just the start. That is why Zacks created the Screen of the Week to highlight profitable stock picking strategies that investors can actively use.

Strong Stocks that Should Be in the News

Many are little publicized and fly under the Wall Street radar. They're virtually unknown to the general public. Yet today's 220 Zacks Rank #1 "Strong Buys" were generated by the stock-picking system that has more than doubled the market from 1988 through 2016. Its average gain has been a stellar +25% per year. See these high-potential stocks free >>.

Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Contact: Jim Giaquinto

Company: Zacks.com

Phone: 312-265-9268

Email: pr@zacks.com

Visit: https://www.zacks.com/

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (ACLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (SHG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (COLL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.