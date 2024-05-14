Zacks.com featured highlights Medpace, American Axle, Diebold Nixdorf, Euronet and Omnicom

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 14, 2024 – Stocks in this week’s article are Medpace Holdings, Inc. MEDP, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. AXL, Diebold Nixdorf, Inc. DBD, Euronet Worldwide, Inc. EEFT and Omnicom Group Inc. OMC.

5 Stocks with Upgraded Broker Ratings Worth Investing In Now

Given low consumer confidence and weakness in the labor market, the markets are predicting rate cuts sooner than previously expected. The Federal Reserve officials, though, are still maintaining their stance that rates will remain high for a longer period. Amid such a macroeconomic backdrop, it becomes difficult to choose stocks independently and generate robust returns.

For this, one has to understand the fundamentals of a company and try to place them against the present economic background to figure out how it may fare as an investment. One way to cut short this task is to follow brokers’ recommendations.

Hence, stocks like Medpace Holdings, Inc., American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc., Diebold Nixdorf, Inc., Euronet Worldwide, Inc. and Omnicom Group Inc. are worth considering.

As brokers directly communicate with the top management, they have a deeper insight into what is happening in a particular company. They assess companies’ publicly available documents and even attend conference calls.

Brokers have more understanding of the overall sector and industry. They place company fundamentals against the current economic backdrop to determine how a particular stock will fare as an investment.

When brokers upgrade a stock, one can easily rely on their judgment. However, depending on broker upgrades is not the correct way to build your investment portfolio. Several other factors should be taken into account to ensure steady returns.

Here are five of the 20 stocks that qualified for the screening:

Headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, Medpace provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services. MEDP offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

Medpace’s earnings estimates for 2024 have been revised 6.6% north over the past 30 days. MSDP, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed a 16.7% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.

Headquartered in Detroit, MI, American Axle & Manufacturing is a leading supplier of driveline and drivetrain systems, modules and components for the light vehicle market. AXL manufactures Driveline and Metal Forming technologies to support electric, hybrid and internal combustion vehicles.

American Axle & Manufacturing’s 2024 earnings estimates have been revised 26.7% upward over the past 30 days. AXL, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has witnessed a 12.5% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.

Diebold Nixdorf, based in North Canton, OH, is engaged in automating, digitizing and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. DBD operates through two segments - Banking and Retail.

Diebold Nixdorf’s 2024 earnings estimates have jumped 47% upward over the past 30 days. DBD, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, has witnessed a 50% upward revision in broker ratings in the past four weeks.

Headquartered in Leawood, KS, Euronet is a leading electronics payments provider. EEFT offers payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, consumers and service providers.

Euronet’s 2024 earnings estimates have been revised 2% upward over the past month. EEFT, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has witnessed an 11.1% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.

Omnicom, based in New York, is one of the largest advertising, marketing and corporate communications companies in the world. OMC’s agencies operate in all the major markets across the globe and provide an extensive range of services.

Omnicom’s 2024 earnings estimates have been revised 1.4% upward over the past 30 days. OMC, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has witnessed an 18.2% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.

