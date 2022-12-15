Zacks.com featured highlights lululemon athletica, Wingstop and Caterpillar

For Immediate Release

3 Top Stocks with Solid Earnings Growth to Buy Ahead of 2023

As 2023 approaches, from an investment standpoint, it will be prudent for investors to look out for stocks with superb earnings growth. After all, irrespective of whether it is a start-up or a renowned company, earnings growth is the highest priority for any organization. This is because if the company doesn’t make money, it won’t last in the long run.

So, what’s earnings growth? Study a company’s revenues over a given period of time, subtract the cost of production, and you have earnings. By the way, this is also considered the most important variable influencing the share price. But, expectations of earnings play a noteworthy role.

Earnings Estimates & Share Price Movements

Frequently, we have seen a decline in the stock price despite earnings growth and a rally in price following an earnings decline. This is largely the result of a company’s earnings failing to meet market expectations.

Earnings estimates embody analysts’ opinion on factors such as sales growth, product demand, competitive industry environment, profit margins and cost control. Thus, earnings estimates serve as a valuable tool, while making investment decisions. Earnings estimates also help analysts assess the cash flow to determine the fair value of a firm.

Investors, thus, should be on the lookout for stocks that are ready to make a big move. Hence, investors need to buy stocks with historical earnings growth and are seeing a rise in quarterly and annual earnings estimates.

Here are the top three stocks that stand out:

lululemon athletica is a yoga-inspired athletic apparel company that creates lifestyle components. The company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). LULU’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 27.6%. It’s projected earnings growth rate for next year is 14.9%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Wingstop franchises and operates restaurants. The company has a Zacks Rank #2. WING’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is almost 23%. It’s projected earnings growth rate for next year is 16.3%.

Caterpillar is the largest global construction and mining equipment manufacturer. The company has a Zacks Rank #2. CAT’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 28.1%. It’s projected earnings growth rate for next year is 7.4%.

https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2028511/3-top-stocks-with-solid-earnings-growth-to-buy-ahead-of-2023

About Screen of the Week

Zacks.com created the first and best screening system on the web earning the distinction as the "#1 site for screening stocks" by Money Magazine. But powerful screening tools is just the start. That is why Zacks created the Screen of the Week to highlight profitable stock picking strategies that investors can actively use.

