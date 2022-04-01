Zacks.com featured highlights Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Las Vegas Sands, CoStar Group and Blackbaud

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 1, 2022 – Stocks in this week's article are Ligand Pharmaceuticals LGND, Las Vegas Sands LVS, CoStar Group CSGP and Blackbaud Inc. BLKB.

Don't Let These Toxic Stocks Disrupt Your Portfolio

Distinguishing between overpriced and fairly priced stocks is the key to successful investing. But the task is not easy, as the correctly priced and overvalued stocks are mingled in a very deceptive way in the marketplace. Investors who can pinpoint the overhyped toxic stocks and discard them at the right time are the ones poised to benefit.

Usually, toxic companies are vulnerable to external shocks. These companies are burdened with huge debts too. Also, the unjustifiably high price of the toxic stocks is short-lived as their current price exceeds their inherent value. Quite naturally, these stocks are bound to result in a loss for investors over time. Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Las Vegas Sands, CoStar Group and Blackbaud Inc. are a few such toxic stocks that you should dump to avoid portfolio bleeding.

Higher price of the toxic stocks can be attributed to either an irrational exuberance associated with them or some serious fundamental lacuna. If you own such stocks for long, you are likely to see a big loss in your wealth.

If you can, however, precisely spot the toxic stocks, you may gain by resorting to an investing strategy called short selling. This strategy allows you to sell a stock first and then buy it when the price falls.

While short selling excels in bear markets, it typically loses money in bull markets.

So, just like figuring out stocks with growth potential, identifying toxic stocks and discarding them at the right time is the key to shield your portfolio from big losses or make profits by short selling them.

Here are our four of the 43 stocks that qualified the screening:

Ligand: San Diego-based Ligand is a biotechnology company focused on the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets. Ligand's dependence on the Captisol program and Captisol-based partnerships is concerning. If any of the company's partners fail to receive regulatory approval or terminate a deal, Ligand's prospects would be severely hampered.

Ligand currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) and has a VGM Score of C. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LGND's 2022 earnings has moved south by 28 cents over the past 30 days to $2.99 a share, implying a 53.4% decline year over year.

CoStar: Based in the United States, CoStar provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professional industries. The company expects 2022 adjusted EBITDA in the band of $565-$605 million, implying a year-over-year decline of 10% at the midpoint.

CoStar currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 and has a VGM Score of D. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSGP's 2022 earnings has moved south by 8 cents over the past 30 days to $1.01 a share, implying an 11.4% decline year over year.

Blackbaud: Headquartered in Charleston, Blackbaud is a cloud software company working for social causes. The firm combines technology and expertise to help organizations achieve their missions. Stiff competition in the non-profit sector, macroeconomic weakness, a highly leveraged balance sheet and integration risks remain potential headwinds for BLKB.

Blackbaud currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and has a VGM Score of D. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLKB's 2022 earnings has moved south by 2 cents over the past 30 days to $2.72 a share, implying a 10.5% decline year over year.

Las Vegas Sands: Based in Las Vegas, LVS is an international developer of multi-use integrated resorts, primarily operating in the United States and Asia. The company's stretched balance sheet remains a major concern, especially amid the coronavirus crisis. As of Dec 31, 2021, Las Vegas Sands' total debt and unrestricted cash balance amounted to $14.8 billion and $1.8 billion, respectively.

LVS currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 and has a VGM Score of C. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Las Vegas Sands' 2022 EPS has been revised 79% downward over the past 90 days. The stock missed earnings estimates in two of the trailing four quarters for as many misses, with the average negative surprise being 26.3%.

