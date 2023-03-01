Zacks.com featured highlights Lamb Weston, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and Northeast Community Bank

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 1, 2023 – Stocks in this week’s article are Lamb Weston LW, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals CPRX and Northeast Community Bancorp NECB.

3 Top Profitable Stocks to Buy on Solid Net Income Ratios

Investors should seek a profitable company over a loss-making one. They should look for companies that offer sturdy returns even after meeting all operating and non-operating costs. Hence, we have used the concept of accounting ratios to evaluate a company’s profitability. There are a variety of profitability ratios, from which we have chosen the most successful and frequently used profitability metric to determine the bottom-line performance of a company.

To that end, Lamb Weston, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and Northeast Community Bancorp have been selected as the top picks with a high net income ratio.

Net Income Ratio

Net income ratio gives us the exact profitability level of a company. It reflects the percentage of net income to total sales revenues. Using net income ratio, one can determine a company’s effectiveness to meet operating and non-operating expenses from revenues. A higher net income ratio usually implies a company’s ability to generate ample revenues and successfully manage all business functions.

Here are three of the 10 stocks that qualified the screening:

Lamb Weston is a leading global manufacturer, marketer and distributor of value-added frozen potato products, particularly French fries, and also provides a range of appetizers. The 12-month net profit margin of LW is 10.5%.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. The 12-month net profit margin of CPRX is 34.9%.

Northeast Community Bancorp is a federally chartered stock holding company established to be the holding company for Northeast Community Bank. The 12-month net profit margin of NECB is 33.7%.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2059647/3-top-profitable-stocks-to-buy-on-solid-net-income-ratio

