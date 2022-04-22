Zacks.com featured highlights Kontoor, The Buckle, Lovesac, BRP and Lucira Health

For Immediate Release

Grab Market Momentum with 5 Top Rising P/E Stocks

Despite rising rate worries, Wall Street regained momentum this week. Since the Q1 reporting cycle is underway, investors have probably shifted their focus to earnings from geopolitics. Investors should note that corporate earnings in the United States have been in decent shape. So, a brave investor right now should reap rewards ahead.

While there are several momentum plays at this moment, investors can also try out some rising P/E stocks. The concept definitely goes against the method of conventional investing where investors always look for stocks with low P/E ratios and try to tap undervalued stocks.

But there is another side to the story that highlights the strength of the stocks with an increasing P/E. This often-overlooked strategy can prove pivotal in finding great stocks. Let's dig a little deeper.

How Can Rising P/E Be Helpful?

Investors should note that stock prices move in tandem with earnings performance. If earnings come in stronger, the price of a stock soars. Solid quarterly earnings and guidance in turn boost the earnings forecast, leading to stronger demand for the stock and an uptrend in its price.

So, if the price is rising steadily, it means that investors are assured of the stock's fundamental strength, expect some strong positives out of it as well as solid and faster earnings growth. Moreover, studies have revealed that stocks have seen their P/E ratios jump over 100% from their breakout point in the cycle. So, if you can pick stocks early in their breakout cycle, you can end up seeing considerable gains.

Here are five stocks that made it through the screen:

Kontoor Brands: The apparel company has a Zacks Rank #2.

The average earnings surprise of KTB for the last four quarters is 18.06%.

The Buckle: This is a leading retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. It has a Zacks Rank #1.

The average earnings surprise of BKE for the last four quarters is 45.00%.

Lovesac: Zacks Rank #1 Lovesacretails home furnishing products.

The average earnings surprise of LOVE for the last four quarters is 231.48%.

BRP: Zacks Rank #1 BRP designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles.

The average earnings surprise of DOOO for the last four quarters is 67.82%.

Lucira Health: Medical technology company, Lucira Health is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. The LHDX stock has a Zacks Rank #2.

The average earnings surprise of LHDX for the last four quarters is 8.02%.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/1904109/grab-market-momentum-with-5-top-rising-pe-stocks

About Screen of the Week

Zacks.com created the first and best screening system on the web earning the distinction as the "#1 site for screening stocks" by Money Magazine. But powerful screening tools is just the start. That is why Zacks created the Screen of the Week to highlight profitable stock picking strategies that investors can actively use.

