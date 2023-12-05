Zacks.com featured highlights Insulet, W.R. Berkley, Invitation Home and VICI Properties

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – December 5, 2023 – Stocks in this week’s article are Insulet PODD, W.R. Berkley WRB, Invitation Home INVH and VICI Properties VICI.

4 Best Stocks to Invest In for Solid Earnings Growth

Earnings growth is the highest priority for any organization, whether a start-up or a renowned company. This is because if the company doesn’t make money, it won’t last long.

So, what is earnings growth? Study a company’s revenues over a given period, subtract the production cost, and you have earnings. By the way, this is also considered the most important variable influencing share price. But, expectations of earnings play a noteworthy role.

Earnings Estimates & Share Price Movements

Frequently, we have seen a decline in the stock price despite earnings growth and a rally in price following an earnings decline. This is largely the result of a company’s earnings failing to meet market expectations.

Earnings estimates embody analysts’ opinions on factors such as sales growth, product demand, competitive industry environment, profit margins, and cost control. Thus, earnings estimates serve as a valuable tool, while making investment decisions. Earnings estimates also help analysts assess the cash flow to determine the fair value of a firm.

Thus, investors should look for stocks ready to make a big move. Hence, investors need to buy stocks with historical earnings growth and are seeing a rise in quarterly and annual earnings estimates.

The above criteria narrowed the universe of around 7,839 stocks to only four. Here are the stocks:

Insulet is a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of the Omnipod Insulin Management System. The company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). PODD’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 2,628.6%.You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

W.R. Berkley is one of the nation’s largest commercial lines property casualty insurance providers. The company sports a Zacks Rank #1. WRB’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 9.6%.

Invitation Home provides real estate services. The company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). INVH’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 7.2%.

VICI Properties is a real estate investment trust. The company carries a Zacks Rank #2. VICI’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 12.4%.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2192705/4-best-stocks-to-invest-in-for-solid-earnings-growth

