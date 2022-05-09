Zacks.com featured highlights include Zebra Technologies, Bath & Body Works, and Daqo New Energy

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 9, 2022 – Stocks in this week's article are Zebra Technologies Corp. ZBRA, Bath & Body Works, Inc. BBWI and Daqo New Energy Corp. DQ.

Top Stocks to Buy Right Now on Upgraded Broker Ratings

These days markets are extremely volatile, and it's difficult for individual investors to select stocks on their own and generate solid returns. Markets are facing concerns regarding the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and Federal Reserve's monetary policy changes to tame the unprecedented inflation numbers. Thus, selecting stocks that will generate solid returns at present is a daunting task.

How does a retail investor select the right stocks? One way is to follow rating upgrades by brokers. Thus, in this regard, stocks like Zebra Technologies Corp., Bath & Body Works, Inc., and Daqo New Energy Corp. are worth betting on.

As brokers directly communicate with the top management, they have an in-depth idea about what's happening in a particular company. Also, they diligently go through the firm's publicly available documents and even attend conference calls.

Brokers have a thorough understanding of the overall sector and industry. They place the company fundamentals against the current economic backdrop to determine how the stock will fare as an investment.

Thus, when brokers upgrade a stock, you can rely on their judgment. But solely depending on broker upgrades is not a good way to build your investment portfolio. Several other factors should be taken into consideration to ensure steady returns.

Selecting the Winning Strategy

Here are the three stocks that qualified the screening:

Headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL, Zebra Technologies is the leading provider of enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. ZBRA has a diversified portfolio of products and solutions that includes cloud-based subscriptions and a full range of services like maintenance, repair, technical support and managed and professional services.

The company's earnings for 2022 are expected to grow 7.2%. Zebra Technologies, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed a 10% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.

Columbus, OH-based Bath & Body Works is a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. BBWI sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites.

Bath & Body Works' fiscal 2023 earnings are projected to rise 1.8%. The stock, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has witnessed a 6.3% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.

China-based Daqo New Energy manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures. DQ's products are used in ingots, wafers, cells and modules for solar power solutions.

The company's earnings for fiscal 2022 are expected to jump 89.6%. Daqo New Energy, which currently sports a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed a 25% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.

