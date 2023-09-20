Zacks.com featured highlights include WestRock, Caterpillar, G-III Apparel Group and REV Group

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – September 20, 2023 – Stocks in this week’s article are WestRock Co. WRK, Caterpillar Inc. CAT, G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. GIII and REV Group, Inc. REVG.

4 Appealing Relative Price Strength Plays for Your Portfolio

Wall Street has seen a bull run in 2023 after a highly disappointing 2022. Year to date, the S&P 500 has witnessed an impressive rally, with the index up by around 17%.

However, recent weeks have seen heightened volatility and uncertainty in U.S. stock markets. The looming question revolves around the Federal Reserve's future monetary policies, with the September FOMC meeting taking center stage.

Most analysts expect the Fed to maintain the fed funds rate between 5.25% and 5.5%, its highest level since March 2021. Consequently, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's post-FOMC statement holds significance.

Given the potential for ongoing volatility, savvy investors looking for equity opportunities should focus on stocks showing signs of relative price strength. Amid this uncertain landscape, identifying promising opportunities is a prudent strategy for navigating the markets.

Relative Price Strength Strategy

Investors generally gauge a stock's potential returns by examining earnings growth and valuation multiples. At the same time, it's essential to measure the performance of such a stock relative to its industry or peers, or an appropriate benchmark.

If you see that a stock is underperforming on fundamental factors, it would be prudent to move on and find a better alternative. However, those outperforming their respective sectors in terms of price should be selected because they stand a better chance of providing considerable returns.



Then again, it is imperative that you determine whether or not an investment has relevant upside potential when considering stocks with significant relative price strength. Stocks delivering better than the S&P 500 for 1 to 3 months at least and having solid fundamentals indicate room for growth and are the best ways to go about this strategy.

Finally, it is crucial to find out whether analysts are optimistic about the upcoming earnings of these companies. In order to do this, we have added positive estimate revisions for the current quarter's (Q1) earnings to our screen. When a stock undergoes an upward revision, it leads to additional price gains.

Here are the four stocks that made it through the screen:

WestRock Co.: It is a multinational provider of paper and packaging solutions for consumer and corrugated packaging markets. Over the past 30 days, this Atlanta, GA-based firm saw the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2023 move up 4.9%. WRK has a VGM Score of A.

WestRock Company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters and missed in the other. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 30.7%, on average. WRK shares have gained 6.2% in a year.

Caterpillar Inc.: Caterpillar, known for its iconic yellow machines, is the largest global construction and mining equipment manufacturer. The 2023 Zacks Consensus Estimate for this Irving, TX-based firm indicates 43.2% year-over-year earnings per share growth.

Caterpillar beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters and missed in the other. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 18.5%, on average. CAT shares have gained 57.8% in a year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.: Based in New York, the company is a leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of apparel and accessories. Over the past 30 days, G-III Apparel Group saw the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2024 move up 11.2%. GIII has a VGM Score of A.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for G-III Apparel Group's fiscal 2024 earnings indicates 11.6% year-over-year growth. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 526.6%, on average. GIII shares have increased 47.1% in a year.

REV Group, Inc.: REV Group manufactures specialty vehicles, which operate within niche segments like fire and emergency, commercial activities and RVs. The fiscal 2023 Zacks Consensus Estimate for this Brookfield, WI-based firm indicates 22.5% year-over-year earnings per share growth.

REV Group beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 303.6%, on average. REVG shares have gained 22% in a year.

The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.

Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2152316/4-appealing-relative-price-strength-plays-for-your-portfolio

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

About Screen of the Week

Zacks.com created the first and best screening system on the web earning the distinction as the "#1 site for screening stocks" by Money Magazine. But powerful screening tools is just the start. That is why Zacks created the Screen of the Week to highlight profitable stock picking strategies that investors can actively use.

Strong Stocks that Should Be in the News

Many are little publicized and fly under the Wall Street radar. They're virtually unknown to the general public. Yet today's 220 Zacks Rank #1 "Strong Buys" were generated by the stock-picking system that has more than doubled the market from 1988 through 2016. Its average gain has been a stellar +25% per year. See these high-potential stocks free >>.

Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Contact: Jim Giaquinto

Company: Zacks.com

Phone: 312-265-9268

Email: pr@zacks.com

Visit: https://www.zacks.com/

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (GIII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

WestRock Company (WRK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

REV Group, Inc. (REVG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.