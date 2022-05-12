Zacks.com featured highlights include Westlake, Boise Cascade, Target, Everest Re Group, and Progress Software

For Immediate Release

5 Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy at a Bargain

The stock market is struggling this year on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, skyrocketing inflation and Fed's rate hike. Many investors are therefore looking for safe and defensive bets, raising the appeal for dividend investing. Though it does not offer dramatic price appreciation, dividend stocks are a major source of consistent income for investors in any type of market. These stocks tend to outperform during volatile markets and can reduce the volatility of a portfolio.

In particular, focusing on the growth level in this strategy leads to higher returns. Stocks with a strong history of year-over-year dividend growth form a healthy portfolio with a greater scope of capital appreciation as opposed to simple dividend-paying stocks or those that have high yields. We have selected five dividend growth stocks — Westlake Corp., Boise Cascade, Target Corp.,Everest Re Group Ltd, and Progress Software — that could be compelling picks amid market volatility.

Why Dividend Growth?

Stocks that have a strong history of dividend growth belong to mature companies, which are less susceptible to large swings in the market, and act as a hedge against economic or political uncertainty as well as stock market volatility. At the same time, these offer downside protection with their consistent increase in payouts.

Additionally, these stocks have superior fundamentals that make dividend growth a quality and promising investment for the long term. These include a sustainable business model, a long track of profitability, rising cash flows, good liquidity, a strong balance sheet and some value characteristics. Further, a history of strong dividend growth indicates that dividend increase is likely in the future.

Although these stocks do not necessarily have the highest yields, they have outperformed for a longer period than the broader stock market or any other dividend-paying stock.

As a result, picking dividend growth stocks appears as a winning strategy when some other parameters are also included.

Here are the five of the 12 stocks that fit the bill:

Texas-based Westlake Corp. is a global producer and supplier of materials and innovative products. The company has a P/E ratio of 6.87 compared with the industry average of 7.02. Westlake delivered an average earnings surprise of 13.78% in the past four quarters.

Westlake has a Zacks Rank #1 and Growth Score of B. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Idaho-based Boise Cascade operates as a wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor. The company manufactures engineered wood products, plywood, lumber and particleboard and distributes wood products, such as decking, EWP, lumber, panel, particleboard, and MDF products. It has a P/E ratio of 5.05 compared with the industry average of 10.27 and delivered an average earnings surprise of 38.18% in the past four quarters.

Boise Cascade has a Zacks Rank #2 and Growth Score of A.

Minnesota-based Target operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials. The company has a P/E ratio of 15.48 compared with the industry average of 19.85. The stock saw earnings estimate revision of 8 cents over the past 30 days for the fiscal year (January 2023).

Target has a Zacks Rank #2 and Growth Score of A.

Bermuda-based Everest Re writes property and casualty, reinsurance and insurance in the United States, Bermuda and international markets. The stock has a P/E ratio of 8.39 compared with the industry average of 14.11 and delivered an average earnings surprise of 20.35% in the past four quarters.

Everest Re carries a Zacks Rank #2 and Growth Score of A.

Massachusetts-based Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. It has a P/E ratio of 11.54 compared with the industry average of 29.47. Its earnings are expected to grow 4.6% in the fiscal year (ending Nov 2022).

Progress has a Zacks Rank #2 and Growth Score of B.

