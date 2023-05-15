Zacks.com featured highlights include Weatherford International, M/I Homes, Veritiv and EZCORP

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 15, 2023 – Stocks in this week’s article are Weatherford International plc WFRD, M/I Homes, Inc. MHO, Veritiv Corp. VRTV and EZCORP, Inc. EZPW.

4 Stocks Powered by Increasing Cash Flows

Investing one's hard-earned money in stocks with high profits and impressive earnings surprise records is a common practice during the final leg of a reporting cycle. However, rather than brooding too much on profit numbers, judging a company's resiliency by assessing its efficacy in generating cash flow can be far more rewarding.

In this regard, stocks like Weatherford International plc, M/I Homes, Inc., Veritiv Corp. and EZCORP, Inc. are worth buying.

This is because cash indicates a company's true financial health. It offers the flexibility to make decisions, the means to make potential investments as well as the fuel to run its growth engine. In fact, even a profit-generating company might face bankruptcy while meeting obligations if it is low on cash flow. Nevertheless, a sturdy cash balance can cushion these firms in case of any market turbulence.

Moreover, with uncertainties in the global economy, market disruptions and dislocations, as well as liquidity concerns, analyzing a company's cash-generating efficiency holds more relevance in the current context.

To figure out this efficiency, one needs to consider a company's net cash flow. While in any business cash moves in and out, it is net cash flow that explains how much money a company is actually generating.

If a company is experiencing a positive cash flow, it denotes an increase in its liquid assets, which gives it the means to meet debt obligations, shell out for expenses, reinvest in the business, endure downturns and finally return wealth to shareholders. On the other hand, a negative cash flow indicates a decline in the company's liquidity, which in turn lowers its flexibility to support these moves.

However, having a positive cash flow merely does not secure a company's future growth. To ride on the growth curve, a company must have its cash flow increasing because that indicates management's efficiency in regulating its cash movements and less dependency on outside financing for running its business.

Therefore, keep yourself abreast with the following screen to bet on stocks with rising cash flows.

Here are our four picks out of the 16 stocks that qualified the screening:

Weatherford International provides oil field services and equipment. The company offers drilling solutions, gas well unloading, restoration and other related activities.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings per share has improved 22.1% over the past month to $4.87 per share. Currently, WFRD carries a VGM Score of A.

M/I Homes is one of the nation's leading builders of single-family homes. The company designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, move-up, empty-nester and luxury buyers.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for M/I Homes' current-year earnings has moved up 11.5% over the past month to $12.40 per share. Currently, MHO carries a VGM Score of A.

Veritiv Corp. engages in offering North American business-to-business distribution solutions. It provides packaging, print and print management, publishing, supply-chain, facility and logistics solutions that span the entire lifecycle of core business operations.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings has moved up 3.6% in the past week to $20.20 per share. Currently, VRTV carries a VGM Score of A.

EZCORP is engaged in establishing, acquiring and operating pawnshops, which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EZCORP's fiscal 2023 earnings has been revised 13.3% upward to 85 cents per share in the past week. Currently, EZPW has a VGM Score of A.

Get the rest of the stocks on the list and start putting this and other ideas to the test. It can all be done with the Research Wizard stock picking and back-testing software.

The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.

Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2094667/4-stocks-powered-by-increasing-cash-flow-for-your-portfolio

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

About Screen of the Week

Zacks.com created the first and best screening system on the web earning the distinction as the "#1 site for screening stocks" by Money Magazine. But powerful screening tools is just the start. That is why Zacks created the Screen of the Week to highlight profitable stock picking strategies that investors can actively use.

Strong Stocks that Should Be in the News

Many are little publicized and fly under the Wall Street radar. They're virtually unknown to the general public. Yet today's 220 Zacks Rank #1 "Strong Buys" were generated by the stock-picking system that has more than doubled the market from 1988 through 2016. Its average gain has been a stellar +25% per year. See these high-potential stocks free >>.

Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Contact: Jim Giaquinto

Company: Zacks.com

Phone: 312-265-9268

Email: pr@zacks.com

Visit: https://www.zacks.com/

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

EZCORP, Inc. (EZPW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Veritiv Corporation (VRTV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Weatherford International PLC (WFRD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.