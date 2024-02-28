Zacks.com featured highlights include W.W. Grainger, Super Micro Computer, Casey's General Stores, AllianceBernstein and Sprouts Farmers Market

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 28, 2024 – Stocks in this week’s article are W.W. Grainger GWW, Super Micro Computer SMCI, Casey's General Stores CASY, AllianceBernstein AB and Sprouts Farmers Market SFM.

Bet on Winning DuPont Analysis with These 5 Stocks

Return on equity (ROE) is one of the most favored metrics of investors. It is a profitability ratio that measures earnings generated by a company from its equity. Investors can follow the ROE trend in companies and compare this to historical or industry benchmarks to pick a winning stock.

However, stepping beyond the basic ROE and analyzing it at an advanced level could lead to even better returns. Here is where the DuPont analysis comes into play. It is an analytical method, which examines three major elements – operating management, management of assets and the capital structure – related to the financial condition of a company. Below we show how DuPont breaks down ROE into its different components:

ROE = Net Income/Equity

Net Income / Equity = (Net Income / Sales) * (Sales / Assets) * (Assets / Equity)

ROE = Profit Margin * Asset Turnover Ratio * Equity Multiplier

The screener yields winning stocks like W.W. Grainger,Super Micro Computer, Casey's General Stores, AllianceBernstein and Sprouts Farmers Market.

Why Use DuPont?

Although one can't play down the importance of normal ROE calculation, the fact remains that it doesn't always provide a complete picture. The DuPont analysis, on the other hand, allows investors to assess the elements that play a dominant role in any change in ROE. It can help investors to segregate companies having higher margins from those having high turnover. For example, high-end fashion brands generally survive on high margin as compared with retail goods, which rely on higher turnover.

In fact, it also sheds light on the company's leverage status, which can go a long way in selecting stocks poised for gains. A lofty ROE could be due to the overuse of debt. Thus, the strength of a company can be misleading if it has a high debt load.

So, an investor confined solely to an ROE perspective may be confused if he or she has to judge between two stocks of equal ratio. This is where DuPont analysis wins over and spots the better stock.

Investors can simply do this analysis by taking a look at the company's financials.However, looking at financial statements of each company separately can be a tedious task. Screening tools like Zacks Research Wizard can come to your rescue and help you shortlist the stocks that look impressive with a DuPont analysis.

Here are five out of six stocks that made it through the screen:

Super Micro Computer: The Zacks Rank #1 company designs, develops, manufactures and sells energy-efficient, application-optimized server solutions based on the x86 architecture.

The average earnings surprise of SMCI for the past four quarters is 2.45%.

W.W. Grainger: This Zacks Rank #2 company is a broad-line, business-to-business distributor of maintenance, repair and operating products and services.

The average earnings surprise of GWW for the past four quarters is 6.50%.

Casey's General Stores: The Zacks Rank #2 company operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names in 16 states, mainly Iowa, Missouri and Illinois.

The average earnings surprise of CASY for the past four quarters is 17.79%.

AllianceBernstein: The Zacks Rank #1 company provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions and to individual investors.

The average earnings surprise of AB for the past four quarters is 5.58%.

Sprouts Farmers Market: The Zacks Rank #2 company operates in a highly fragmented grocery store industry, and has a unique model that features fresh produce, a foods section, and a vitamin department focused on overall wellness.

The average earnings surprise of SFM for the past four quarters is 9.99%.

About Screen of the Week

