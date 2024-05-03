Zacks.com featured highlights include Valero, Group 1 Automotive, Lifeway Foods, EMCOR and Sprouts Farmers

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 3, 2024 – Stocks in this week's article are Valero Energy VLO, Group 1 Automotive GPI, Lifeway Foods LWAY, EMCOR Group EME and Sprouts Farmers Market SFM.

Bet on Winning DuPont Analysis: 5 Quality Stock Picks

Against the current edgy economic backdrop, it's important for investors to assess evolving market conditions and adopt a robust investment approach accordingly. While a stock's sales and earnings can influence investment decisions, this approach doesn't consistently deliver optimal returns amid complex market scenario like what we are witnessing currently.

Due to sticky inflation, global growth worries and high interest rates in the United States, Wall Street just delivered the worst month of 2024 in April. As a result, it is intriguing to pick quality stocks at the current level. Upbeat return on equity (ROE) can serve as one such quality measure. Let’s delve a little deeper.

Inside the Strength of Return on Equity Measure

Return on equity (ROE) is one of the most favored metrics of investors. It is a profitability ratio that measures earnings generated by a company from its equity. Investors can follow the ROE trend in companies and compare this to historical or industry benchmarks to pick a winning stock.

However, stepping beyond the basic ROE and analyzing it at an advanced level could lead to even better returns. Here is where the DuPont analysis comes into play. It is an analytical method, which examines three major elements — operating management, management of assets and the capital structure — related to the financial condition of a company. Below we show how DuPont breaks down ROE into its different components:

ROE = Net Income/Equity

Net Income / Equity = (Net Income / Sales) * (Sales / Assets) * (Assets / Equity)

ROE = Profit Margin * Asset Turnover Ratio * Equity Multiplier

The screener yields winning stocks like Valero Energy, Group 1 Automotive, Lifeway Foods, EMCOR Group and Sprouts Farmers Market.

Why Use DuPont?

Although one can’t play down the importance of normal ROE calculation, the fact remains that it doesn’t always provide a complete picture. The DuPont analysis, on the other hand, allows investors to assess the elements that play a dominant role in any change in ROE. It can help investors to segregate companies having higher margins from those having high turnover. For example, high-end fashion brands generally survive on high margins as compared with retail goods, which rely on higher turnover.

In fact, it also sheds light on the company’s leverage status, which can go a long way in selecting stocks poised for gains. A lofty ROE could be due to the overuse of debt. Thus, the strength of a company can be misleading if it has a high debt load.

So, an investor confined solely to an ROE perspective may be confused if he or she has to judge between two stocks of equal ratio. This is where DuPont analysis wins over and spots the better stock.

Investors can simply do this analysis by taking a look at the company’s financials.However, looking at the financial statements of each company separately can be a tedious task. Screening tools like Zacks Research Wizard can come to your rescue and help you shortlist the stocks that look impressive with a DuPont analysis.

Here are five out of the seven stocks that made it through the screen:

Valero Energy: This Zacks Rank #2 company is the largest independent refiner and marketer of petroleum products in the United States. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The average four-quarter earnings surprise of VLO is 12.14%.

Group 1 Automotive: This Zacks Rank #2 company is one of the leading automotive retailers in the world, with operations primarily located in the United States and the U.K.

The average earnings surprise of GWW for the past four quarters is 0.88%.

Lifeway Foods: This Zacks Rank #1 company produces Kefir, a drinkable product similar to but distinct from yogurt, in several flavors sold under the name Lifeway's Kefir.

The average earnings surprise of LWAY for the past four quarters is 73.14%.

EMCOR Group: This Zacks Rank #1 company is one of the leading providers of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, as well as building services for a diverse range of businesses.

The average earnings surprise of EME for the past four quarters is 31.96%.

Sprouts Farmers Market: This Zacks Rank #2 company operates in a highly fragmented grocery store industry. It has a unique model that features fresh produce, a foods section, and a vitamin department focused on overall wellness.

The average earnings surprise of SFM for the past four quarters is 9.99%.

