Zacks.com featured highlights include Valero Energy, STMicroelectronics, Western Midstream Partners, Chevron and Atmos Energy

5 Low-Leverage Stocks for Risk-Averse Investors to Buy

The U.S. equity futures rose in the early hours of Feb 21, even while the U.S. stock market was closed due to President’s Day, thanks to a rumor of a summit on Ukraine between America and Ukraine. However, this gain was momentary, as it was soon confirmed that no such summit was taking place.

Such an event shows how volatile the equity market can be at times and as an investor if you don’t want to lose big time, we suggest you invest in stocks like Valero Energy, STMicroelectronics, Western Midstream Partners, Chevron and Atmos Energy which bear low leverage and are hence are less risky.

Now one must understand that you cannot totally avoid risk while investing in the stock market but of course you can minimize it and there comes the concept of choosing a low leverage stock. But first, one should be aware of what leverage means.

Leverage is a well-known strategy in corporate finance, which refers to the use of borrowed capital by companies in their business operations. Although this borrowing can be done through equity or debt financing, statistically it has been observed that debt financing is being preferred over equity by the majority of corporations.

This preference is probably due to the cheap and easy availability of debt over equity financing.

However, at times debt financing can be detrimental for a company’s prospects, especially when a company bears too much debt compared to its assets. So, one should look for stocks that are not heavily burdened with debt.

So, the next step should be how to identify such stocks that are not overburdened with debt as a debt-free stock is almost impossible to find.

To identify such stocks, historically several leverage ratios have been developed to measure the amount of debt a company bears and the debt-to-equity ratio is one of the most common ratios.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/1871048/5-low-leverage-stocks-that-risk-averse-investors-may-buy

