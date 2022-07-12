Zacks.com featured highlights include USA Truck, Franklin Covey, ProPhase Labs, Daqo New Energy and The Chefs' Warehouse

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 12, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are USA Truck Inc. USAK, Franklin Covey Co. FC, ProPhase Labs Inc. PRPH, Daqo New Energy Corp. DQ and The Chefs' Warehouse Inc. CHEF.

5 Stocks with Recent Price Strength for a Steady Portfolio

This year, U.S. stock markets have witnessed their worst first half in more than five decades. The 40-year high inflation owing to the complete devastation of the global supply-chain system and shortage of manpower, a higher interest rate regime, tight monetary control by the Fed, concerns regarding the U.S. economic slowdown and a possible recession in the near term are the key reasons for the extreme volatility in stock markets.

These sources of volatility are persisting. Therefore, Wall Street is likely to remain volatile in the third quarter too. The geopolitical conflict between Russia and Ukraine that started on Feb 24 is continuing. The Chinese economy is yet to return to normalcy after witnessing the largest outbreak of COVID-19 infections in first-half 2022. These two are the main hindrances to the global supply-chain system.

Despite the market mayhem in the first of 2022, a handful of stocks have shown price strength recently. These stocks are likely to gain in the near term buoyed by a favorable Zacks Rank. Five of them are — USA Truck Inc., Franklin Covey Co., ProPhase Labs Inc., Daqo New Energy Corp. and The Chefs' Warehouse Inc..

Here's How We Arrived at the Picks

We have primarily targeted stocks that have freshly been on a bull run. Stocks seeing price strength recently have a high chance of carrying the momentum forward.

If a stock is continuously witnessing an uptrend, there must be a solid reason or it would have probably crashed. So, looking at stocks capable of beating the benchmark that they have set for themselves seems rational.

However, recent price strength alone cannot create magic. Therefore, other relevant parameters are needed to create a successful investment strategy.

Here's how you should create the screen to shortlist the current as well as the potential winners.

Just these few criteria narrowed down the search from over 7,700 stocks to a mere eight.

Let's discuss five out of these eight stocks:



USA Truck operates as a truck load carrier in the United States, Mexico and Canada. USAK operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics and intermodal rail services.

The stock price of USA Truck has soared 100.2% in the past four weeks. USAK has an expected earnings growth rate of 59.1% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 15.8% over the last 60 days.

Franklin Covey is an international learning and performance solutions company dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of individuals and organizations. FC provides consulting services, training and education programs, educational materials, publications, assessment and measurement tools, implementation processes, application tools and products designed to empower individuals and organizations to become more effective.

The stock price of Franklin Covey has jumped 31.2% in the past four weeks. FC has an expected earnings growth rate of 26% for the current year (ending August 2022). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 39.1% over the last 30 days.

ProPhase Labs is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of a diversified range of homeopathic and health products that are offered to the general public. PRPH operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. ProPhase Labs offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

The stock price of PRPH has climbed 27.9% in the past four weeks. ProPhase Labs has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Daqo New Energy is engaged in the manufacture and sale of high-quality polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. DQ's products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

The stock price of Daqo New Energy has surged 18.7% in the past four weeks. DQ has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 9.9% over the last 60 days.

The Chefs' Warehouse is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States. CHEF is focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own or operate restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools and specialty food stores.

The Chefs' Warehouse's product portfolio includes artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, hormone-free protein, truffles, caviar, and chocolate. It also offers cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk and flour.

The stock price of CHEF has advanced 14% in the past four weeks. The Chefs' Warehouse has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 5.6% over the last 30 days.

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

