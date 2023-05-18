Zacks.com featured highlights include Unum Group, M/I Homes, UFP Industries, Park Hotels & Resorts and Group 1 Automotive

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 18, 2023 – Stocks in this week’s article are Unum Group UNM, M/I Homes, Inc. MHO, UFP Industries, Inc. UFPI, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. PK and Group 1 Automotive, Inc. GPI.

Tap These 5 Bargain Stocks with Exciting EV-to-EBITDA Ratios

Price-to-earnings (P/E), given its inherent simplicity, is the most commonly used metric in the value investing world. It is preferred by many investors while handpicking stocks trading at a bargain. However, even this straightforward, broadly used valuation metric has a few downsides.

While P/E is the most popular valuation metric, a more complicated multiple called EV-to-EBITDA works even better. Often considered a better alternative to P/E, it gives the true picture of a company's valuation and earnings potential, and has a more complete approach to valuation. While P/E considers a firm's equity portion, EV-to-EBITDA determines its total value.

Unum Group, M/I Homes, Inc., UFP Industries, Inc., Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. and Group 1 Automotive, Inc. are some stocks with impressive EV-to-EBITDA ratios.

What Makes EV-to-EBITDA a Better Alternative?

Also referred to as enterprise multiple, EV-to-EBITDA is the enterprise value (EV) of a stock divided by its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). EV is the sum of a company's market capitalization, its debt and preferred stock minus cash and cash equivalents. In essence, it is the entire value of a company.

EBITDA, the other element, gives a clearer picture of a company's profitability as it removes the impact of non-cash expenses like depreciation and amortization that dampen net earnings. It is also often used as a proxy for cash flows.

Typically, the lower the EV-to-EBITDA ratio, the more enticing it is. A low EV-to-EBITDA ratio could indicate that a stock is potentially undervalued.

Unlike the P/E ratio, EV-to-EBITDA takes debt on a company's balance sheet into account. For this reason, it is typically used to value acquisition targets. The ratio shows the amount of debt that the acquirer has to bear. Stocks flaunting a low EV-to-EBITDA multiple could be seen as attractive takeover candidates.

Moreover, P/E can't be used to value a loss-making firm. A firm's earnings are also subject to accounting estimates and management manipulation. In contrast, EV-to-EBITDA is harder to manipulate and can be used to value companies that have negative net earnings but are positive on the EBITDA front.

EV-to-EBITDA is also a useful yardstick in evaluating the value of firms that are highly leveraged and have a high degree of depreciation. Moreover, it can be used to compare companies with different levels of debt.

But EV-to-EBITDA has its limitations too. The ratio varies across industries (a high-growth industry typically has a higher multiple and vice versa) and is usually not appropriate while comparing stocks in different industries, given their diverse capital requirements.

As such, a strategy solely based on EV-to-EBITDA might not yield the desired results. But you can club it with the other major ratios in your stock-investing toolbox, such as price-to-book (P/B), P/E and price-to-sales (P/S) to screen bargain stocks.

Here are our five picks out of the eight stocks that passed the screen:

Unum Group provides long-term care insurance, life insurance, employer- and employee-paid group benefits and related services. This Zacks Rank #1 stock has a Value Score of A.

Unum Group has an expected year-over-year earnings growth rate of 14.8% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UNM's current-year earnings has been revised 7.2% upward over the last 60 days.

M/I Homes is one of the leading builders of single-family homes. This Zacks Rank #1 stock has a Value Score of A. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for M/I Homes's current-year earnings has been revised 11.5% upward over the last 60 days. MHO's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters at an average of around 30%.

UFP Industries supplies wood, wood composite and other products in retail, industrial and construction markets. This Zacks Rank #2 stock has a Value Score of A.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UFP Industries' current-year earnings has been revised 7.1% upward over the past 60 days. UFPI beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the last four quarters at an average of 22.7%.

Park Hotels & Resorts is among the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts. This Zacks Rank #2 stock has a Value Score of A.

Park Hotels & Resorts has an expected year-over-year earnings growth rate of 30.5% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PK's current-year earnings has been revised 7.5% upward over the past 60 days.

Group 1 Automotive is one of the leading automotive retailers in the world. GPI, a Zacks Rank #2 stock, has a Value Score of A.

The consensus estimate for Group 1 Automotive's current-year earnings has been revised 7.7% upward over the past 60 days. GPI's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 9.7%, on average.

