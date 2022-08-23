Zacks.com featured highlights include Unum Group, ArcBest, Vishay Intertechnology and Patrick Industries

For Immediate Release

These 4 Low Price-to-Cash Flow Stocks Have Winning Potential

Inflationary pressure and the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance call for a prudent investment strategy. So, as investors rebalance their portfolios, market pundits are placing their bets on value stocks.

Value style is considered one of the best practices when it comes to picking stocks. Value investing is essentially about selecting stocks that are fundamentally sound but have been beaten down by some external factors. Such stocks are poised to bounce back as and when investors recognize the inherent value of companies. Certainly, the value investment strategy best suits investors with a long-term horizon.

There are different valuation metrics to determine a stock’s inherent strength. Still, a random selection of a ratio cannot serve your purpose if you want a realistic assessment of a company’s financial position. For this, we would suggest the Price to Cash Flow (or P/CF) ratio as one of the key metrics. Unum Group, ArcBest Corp., Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. and Patrick Industries, Inc. boast a low P/CF ratio.

This metric evaluates the market price of a stock relative to the amount of cash flow that the company is generating on a per-share basis – the lower the number, the better. One of the important factors that make P/CF a highly dependable metric is that operating cash flow adds back non-cash charges such as depreciation and amortization to net income, truly diagnosing a company's financial health.

Analysts caution that a company’s earnings are subject to accounting estimates and management manipulation. However, cash flow is reliable. Net cash flow unveils how much money a company is actually generating and how effectively management is deploying the same.

Positive cash flow indicates an increase in a company’s liquid assets. It gives the company the means to settle debt, meet its expenses, reinvest in its business, endure downturns and finally pay back its shareholders. Negative cash flow implies a decline in the company’s liquidity, which in turn lowers its flexibility to support these moves.

However, solely based on the P/CF metric, an investment decision may not fetch the desired results. To identify stocks trading at a discount, you should expand your search criteria and consider price-to-book ratio, price-to-earnings ratio, and price-to-sales ratio. Adding a favorable Zacks Rank and a Value Score of A or B to your search criteria should lead to even better results as these eliminate the chance of falling into a value trap.

Here are four of the 17 stocks that qualified the screening:

Unum Group, which provides financial protection benefit solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has an expected EPS growth rate of 12.5% for three-five years. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 30.1%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Unum Group’s current financial year sales and EPS suggests growth of 1% and 36.6%, respectively, from the year-ago period. Unum Group has a Value Score of A. Shares of UNM have gained 52.6% in the past year.

ArcBest Corp., which provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services, carries a Zacks Rank #2. It has an expected EPS growth rate of 26.5% for three-five years. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.3%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ArcBest Corporation's current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 36.7% and 68.5%, respectively, from the year-ago period. ARCB has a Value Score of A. The stock has jumped 35.5% in the past year.

Vishay Intertechnology, which manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components, carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has an expected EPS growth rate of 22.7% for three-five years. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.7%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VSH’s current financial year sales and EPS suggests growth of 7.4% and 27.6%, respectively, from the year-ago period. Vishay Intertechnology has a Value Score of A. Shares of VSH have declined 2.7% in the past year.

Patrick Industries, a leading component solutions provider for the RV, marine, manufactured housing and various industrial markets, carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has an expected EPS growth rate of 8.5% for three-five years. Patrick Industries has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 38.9%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Patrick Industries’ current financial year sales and EPS suggests growth of 24.5% and 36.6%, respectively, from the year-ago period. Patrick Industries has a Value Score of A. Shares of PATK have fallen 26.3% in the past year.

