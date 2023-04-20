Zacks.com featured highlights include Unum, Graphic Packaging Holding, AutoNation and Sanofi

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 20, 2023 – Stocks in this week’s article are Unum Group UNM, Graphic Packaging Holding Co. GPK, AutoNation AN and Sanofi SNY.

4 Stocks Trading Near 52-Week Highs That Can Trend Higher

Investors generally consider a 52-week high as a good criterion to determine an entry or exit point for a given stock. However, stocks touching new 52-week highs are often predisposed to profit-taking, resulting in pullbacks and trend reversals.

Moreover, given the high price, investors often wonder if the stock is overpriced. While the speculations are not absolutely baseless, all stocks hitting a 52-week high are not necessarily overpriced.

In fact, investors might lose out on top gainers in an attempt to avoid the steep prices.

Stocks such as Unum Group, Graphic Packaging Holding Co., AutoNation and Sanofi are expected to maintain the momentum and keep scaling new highs. More information on a stock is necessary to understand whether or not there is scope for further upside.

Here we discuss a strategy to find the right stocks. The technique borrows from the basics of momentum investing and bets on "buy high, sell higher."

52-Week High: A Good Indicator

Many a time, stocks hitting a 52-week high fail to scale higher despite having potential. This is because investors fear that the stocks are overvalued and expect the price to crash.

Overvaluation is natural for most of these stocks as investors' focus (or willingness to pay the premium) has helped them reach the level. But that does not always indicate an impending decline. Factors such as robust sales, surging profit levels, earnings growth prospects, and strategic acquisitions that encouraged investors to bet on these stocks could keep them motivated if there is no tangible negative. In other words, the momentum might continue.

Also, when a string of positive developments dominates the market, investors find their under-reaction unwarranted, even if there are no company-specific driving forces.

Here are our four picks of the 23 stocks that made it through the screen:

Graphic Packaging Holding Company provides fiber-based packaging to food, beverage, foodservice and other consumer products companies in the Americas, Europe and the Asia Pacific. Graphic Packaging made a big strategic acquisition in 2021 and bought AR Packaging, thereby expanding its reach to Europe.

The company continues to develop innovative packaging solutions, which along with solid demand, strong pricing and improving productivity, are contributing to year upon year of stronger-than-expected sales growth. Since it caters to the market for essential goods, its good fortunes should extend into the foreseeable future.

The company currently has a Zacks Rank of 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GPK's 2023 earnings has moved north by 0.4% to $2.75 per share in the past 30 days. The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 14.25%.

Unum Group was created following the June 1999 merger of Provident Companies, Inc. and Unum Corporation. Along with disability insurance, the company provides long-term care insurance, life insurance, employer- and employee-paid group benefits and related services. Unum's conservative pricing and reservation practices have contributed to overall profitability.

Sustained increase in premiums is fueled by high persistence levels in core business and strong sales volume along with solid benefits experience. Geographic expansion has been paying off as acquired dental insurance businesses are growing in the United States and the U.K. We believe strong operating results have led to a solid level of statutory earnings and capital, boosting financial flexibility.

The company currently has a Zacks Rank of 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UNM's 2023 earnings has moved north by 0.9% to $6.72 per share in the past 30 days. The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the trailing four quarters while missing the same once, the average surprise being 32.25%.

AutoNation's diversified product mix and multiple streams of income reduce risk profile and augur well for earnings and sales growth. The company's 2021 buyouts of Priority 1 Automotive and Peacock Automotive's 11 dealerships are set to add $380 million and $420 million in annualized revenues, respectively.

Enhanced digital solutions have helped AutoNation to further boost profitability and market presence. Initiatives like ship-to-home next day, curb-side pick-up option, and buy online, pick-up in stores options are picking pace, driving additional traffic to the company's online site. Its robust share repurchase program and digitization efforts are commendable.

The company currently has a Zacks Rank of 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AN's 2023 earnings has moved north by 0.2% to $20.73 per share in the past 30 days. The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the trailing four quarters while missing the same once, the average surprise being 4.76%.

Sanofi manufactures and markets prescription drugs in Europe, the United States and other countries. It focuses on major therapeutic areas such as immunology, neurology, oncology, rare disease, rare blood disorders and diabetes, among others. Sanofi's Specialty Care unit is on a strong footing, particularly with the regular label expansion of Dupixent, which has become the key top-line driver for Sanofi.

With outside U.S. revenues accelerating and multiple approvals for new indications, its sales are expected to be higher. Sanofi possesses a leading vaccine portfolio. Its R&D pipeline is strong. Several data readouts are expected in 2023. It has also launched several new drugs in the past couple of years and is expanding its pipeline through M&A deals.

The company currently has a Zacks Rank of 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SNY's 2023 earnings has moved north by 0.2% to $4.41 per share in the past 30 days. The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the trailing four quarters while missing the same once, the average surprise being 7.68%.

Get the rest of the stocks on the list and start putting this and other ideas to the test. It can all be done with the Research Wizard stock picking and back testing software.

The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.

Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2080877/4-stocks-trading-near-52-week-high-that-can-scale-higher

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

About Screen of the Week

Zacks.com created the first and best screening system on the web earning the distinction as the "#1 site for screening stocks" by Money Magazine. But powerful screening tools is just the start. That is why Zacks created the Screen of the Week to highlight profitable stock picking strategies that investors can actively use.

Strong Stocks that Should Be in the News

Many are little publicized and fly under the Wall Street radar. They're virtually unknown to the general public. Yet today's 220 Zacks Rank #1 "Strong Buys" were generated by the stock-picking system that has more than doubled the market from 1988 through 2016. Its average gain has been a stellar +25% per year. See these high-potential stocks free >>.

Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Contact: Jim Giaquinto

Company: Zacks.com

Phone: 312-265-9268

Email: pr@zacks.com

Visit: https://www.zacks.com/

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sanofi (SNY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AutoNation, Inc. (AN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Unum Group (UNM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.