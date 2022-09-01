Zacks.com featured highlights include TotalEnergies, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Archer-Daniels-Midland , McKesson and Republic Services

For Immediate Release

5 Dividend-Growth Stocks to Beat a September Slump

September is historically the worst month for stocks due to a seasonal phenomenon. This is because investors are more prone to selling than buying when they return from their summer vacations, trading volume after Labor Day is mostly bearish, many mutual funds have their fiscal year ending Sep 30, window-dressing is rampant, and investors generally sell stocks to pay tuition bills for their kids' private schools and colleges.

Against this backdrop, investing in dividend stocks seems like the best strategy. Investors can enjoy rising current income while anticipating capital appreciation irrespective of market conditions. In fact, honing in on stocks with a history of dividend growth leads to a healthy portfolio, with a greater scope of capital appreciation as opposed to simple dividend-paying stocks or those with high yields.

We have selected five dividend growth stocks — TotalEnergies SE, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Archer-Daniels-Midland Co., McKesson Corp. and Republic Services Inc. — that could be solid picks to beat the September slump.

Why Dividend Growth?

Stocks that have a strong history of dividend growth belong to mature companies, which are less susceptible to large swings in the market, and thus act as a hedge against economic or political uncertainty as well as stock market volatility. At the same time, these offer downside protection with their consistent increase in payouts.

Additionally, these stocks have superior fundamentals that make dividend growth a quality and promising investment for the long term. These include a sustainable business model, a long track of profitability, rising cash flows, good liquidity, a strong balance sheet and some value characteristics. Further, a history of strong dividend growth indicates that a dividend hike is likely in the future.

Furthermore, these have a long history of outperformance over the long term. However, it does not necessarily mean that they have the highest yields.

Here are five of the 22 stocks that fit the bill:

France-based TotalEnergies is among the top five publicly traded global integrated oil and gas companies based on production volumes, proved reserves and market capitalization. It has seen solid earnings estimate revision of 18 cents over the past 30 days for this year and has an estimated earnings growth rate of 107%.

TotalEnergies has a Zacks Rank #1 and Growth Score of A. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Arkansas-based J.B. Hunt is a provider of a broad range of transportation services to a diverse group of customers throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico. JBHT saw a positive earnings estimate revision of a couple of cents over the past 30 days for this year and has an expected earnings growth rate of 34.2%.

J.B. Hunt has a Zacks Rank #2 and Growth Score of A.

Illinois-based Archer-Daniels is one of the leading producers of food and beverage ingredients as well as goods made from various agricultural products. ADM has seen solid earnings estimate revision of 6 cents for this year and has an expected earnings growth rate of 30.2%.

Archer-Daniels has a Zacks Rank #2 and Growth Score of A.

California-based McKesson is a health care services and information technology company. The stock has seen a solid earnings estimate revision of 99 cents over the past 30 days for the fiscal year (ending March 2023) and has an expected earnings growth rate of 2.4%.

McKesson has a Zacks Rank #2 and Growth Score of B.

Arizona-based Republic Services is the second largest provider of non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and energy services in the United States. It has seen an upward earnings estimate revision of 11 cents for this year over the past month and has an estimated earnings growth rate of 14.6%.

Republic Services has a Zacks Rank #2 and Growth Score of B.

