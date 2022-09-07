Zacks.com featured highlights include Titan Machinery, Hawkins and PBF Energy

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – September 7, 2022 – Stocks in this week's article are Titan Machinery TITN, Hawkins HWKN and PBF Energy PBF.

Buy These 3 Top Momentum Using Driehaus Strategy

Aggressive investors with an appetite for high risk may apply Richard Herman Driehaus' investing strategy for higher returns. The strategy focuses on the "buy high and sell higher" rule and tends to pick momentum stocks. No doubt, it's a successful investment strategy that helped Richard Driehaus make a place in Barron's All-Century Team.

To that end, Titan Machinery, Hawkins and PBF Energy have been selected as the momentum picks for the day using the Driehaus strategy.

A Look at Driehaus' Strategy

After a detailed study of the Driehaus' strategy, the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) concluded that it mainly focuses on strong earnings growth rates and impressive prospects to pick potential outperformers. While this strategy was created to provide better returns over the longer haul, companies with a strong history of beating estimates were also given importance.

"I would much rather invest in a stock that's increasing in price and take the risk that it may begin to decline than invest in a stock that's already in a decline and try to guess when it will turn around," Driehaus had said in an interview.

Here are three of the 11 stocks:

Titan Machinery represents a diversified mix of agricultural, construction and consumer products dealerships located in the upper Midwest. It has a Momentum Score of A. The trailing four-quarter earnings surprise for TITN is 59.5%, on average.

Hawkins distributes, blends and manufactures bulk and specialty chemicals and other health and nutrition products for its customers in a wide variety of industries. It has a Momentum Score of A. The trailing four-quarter earnings surprise for HWKN is 23%, on average.

PBF Energy is a leading refiner of crude. It has a Momentum Score of A. The trailing four-quarter earnings surprise for PBF is nearly 78%, on average.

About Screen of the Week

Zacks.com created the first and best screening system on the web earning the distinction as the "#1 site for screening stocks" by Money Magazine. But powerful screening tools is just the start. That is why Zacks created the Screen of the Week to highlight profitable stock picking strategies that investors can actively use.

