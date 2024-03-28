Zacks.com featured highlights include The Progressive, Strategic Education, Lancaster Colony and Sprouts Farmers Market

For Immediate Release

Buy These 4 Low-Beta Stocks to Counter Market Volatility

The consensus among most analysts is that inflation remains elevated, above the target range, leading to market volatility. This is prompting an urgent need to build a portfolio of low-beta stocks. These securities are projected to deliver solid returns while offering protection against unpredictable market conditions.

In this regard, stocks like The Progressive Corp., Strategic Education, Inc., Lancaster Colony Corp. and Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. are worth betting on.

Understanding Beta

Beta measures the volatility or risk of a particular asset compared to the market. In other words, beta measures the extent of a security's price movement relative to the market. In this article, we are considering the S&P 500 as the market.

If a stock has a beta of 1, then the price of the stock will move with the market. So, the stock is more volatile than the market if its beta is more than 1. In the same way, the stock is not as volatile as the market if its beta is less than 1.

For example, if the market offers a return of 20%, a stock with a beta of 3 will return 60%, which is overwhelming. Similarly, when the market slips 20%, the stock will sink 60%, which is devastating.

Here are four of the 12 stocks that qualified for the screening:

In the domestic market, The Progressive Corporation is among the largest auto insurers. The company continues to bank on increasing net earned premiums and is expected to witness earnings growth of 60.7% this year.

Rising enrollment trends in the U.S. Higher Education segment continue to aid Strategic Education. The Education Technology Services segment is also acting as a catalyst. With support from employer-associated enrollment, Strategic Education anticipates sustained robustness in the U.S. Higher Education business unit.

Lancaster is a well-known manufacturer and marketer of specialty food products. To counter two years of unprecedented inflationary pressure, it resorted to continued pricing actions to boost profit margins. LANC is benefiting from the handsome demand for frozen garlic bread and frozen egg noodles.

Increasing engagement of customers and solid comparable store sales are aiding Sprouts Farmers Market. Thus, over the past 30 days, the stock has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2024.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2246557/buy-these-4-low-beta-stocks-to-counter-market-volatility

