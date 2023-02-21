Zacks.com featured highlights include Stride Herc Holdings, Lincoln Electric Holdings and Deckers Outdoor

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 21, 2023 – Stocks in this week’s article are Stride, Inc. LRN, Herc Holdings Inc. HRI, Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. LECO and Deckers Outdoor Corp. DECK.

Buy These 4 Stocks with Attractive Coverage Ratios

We often judge a company on the basis of its sales and earnings. These, however, may not be enough. Sometimes, a stock gets a boost if these numbers climb year over year or surpass estimates in a particular quarter, thus offering a great opportunity for an investor with a shorter horizon to cash in on. But if you seek long-term returns, investments backed only by sales and earnings numbers may not yield the desired results.

A critical analysis of a company's financial background is a prerequisite for an informed investment decision. Here, coverage ratios that determine whether a company is sound enough to meet its financial obligations play a crucial role. The higher the ratio, the better. The focus of this article is on "Interest Coverage," which is one such ratio.

Interest Coverage Ratio = Earnings before Interest & Taxes (EBIT) divided by Interest Expense.

Why Interest Coverage Ratio?

The interest coverage ratio is used to determine how effectively a company can pay the interest charges on its debt.

Debt, which is crucial for most companies to finance operations, comes at a cost called interest. Interest expense has a direct bearing on the profitability of a company and its creditworthiness depends on how effectively it meets interest obligations. Therefore, Interest Coverage Ratio is one of the important criteria to factor in before making any investment decision.

The interest coverage ratio suggests the number of times the interest could be paid from earnings and gauges the margin of safety a firm carries for paying interest.

An interest coverage ratio lower than 1.0 implies that the company is unable to fulfill its interest obligations and could default on repaying debt. A company that is capable of generating earnings well above its interest expense can withstand financial hardships. Definitely, one should also track the company's past performance to determine whether the interest coverage ratio has improved or worsened over a period of time.

Stride, Inc., Herc Holdings Inc., Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. and Deckers Outdoor Corp. boast an impressive interest coverage ratio.

Here are four of the 18 stocks that qualified the screening:

Stride, a technology-based education company, sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has a VGM Score of A. The expected EPS growth rate for three-five years is 20%. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Stride's current financial year sales suggests growth of 6.2% from the year-ago period. LRN delivered an earnings surprise of 11.2% in the last reported quarter. The stock has jumped 30.2% in the past year.

Herc Holdings, which operates as an equipment rental supplier in the United States and internationally, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has a VGM Score of A. The expected EPS growth rate for three-five years is 15.2%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Herc Holdings' current financial year sales and EPS suggests growth of 19.9% and 32.3%, respectively, from the year-ago period. HRI has declined 2.3% in the past year.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, which designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products globally, carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has a VGM Score of B. Its expected EPS growth rate for three-five years is 15%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lincoln Electric Holdings' current financial year sales and EPS suggests growth of 16.2% and 32.2%, respectively, from the year-ago period. Lincoln Electric Holdings has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.6%, on average. The stock has risen 37.4% in the past year.

Deckers, a global leader in designing, marketing, and distributing innovative footwear, apparel, carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has a VGM Score of A. The expected EPS growth rate for three-five years is 18.2%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Deckers' current financial year sales and EPS suggests growth of 12% and 13.5%, respectively, from the year-ago period. DECK has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 31%, on average. The stock has rallied 35.7% in the past year.

You can get the rest of the stocks on this list by signing up now for your 2-week free trial to the Research Wizard and start using this screen in your own trading. Further, you can also create your own strategies and backtest them first before taking the investment plunge.

The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.

Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2055903/buy-these-4-stocks-with-attractive-interest-coverage-ratio

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

About Screen of the Week

Zacks.com created the first and best screening system on the web earning the distinction as the "#1 site for screening stocks" by Money Magazine. But powerful screening tools is just the start. That is why Zacks created the Screen of the Week to highlight profitable stock picking strategies that investors can actively use.

Strong Stocks that Should Be in the News

Many are little publicized and fly under the Wall Street radar. They're virtually unknown to the general public. Yet today's 220 Zacks Rank #1 "Strong Buys" were generated by the stock-picking system that has more than doubled the market from 1988 through 2016. Its average gain has been a stellar +25% per year. See these high-potential stocks free >>.

Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Contact: Jim Giaquinto

Company: Zacks.com

Phone: 312-265-9268

Email: pr@zacks.com

Visit: https://www.zacks.com/

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for 2023?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%. Our Director of Research has now combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2023. Don’t miss your chance to still be among the first to get in on these just-released stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stride, Inc. (LRN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.