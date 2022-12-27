Zacks.com featured highlights include Scorpio Tankers, eGain, Ardmore Shipping and KnowBe4

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – December 27, 2022 – Stocks in this week's article are Scorpio Tankers Inc. STNG, eGain Corp. EGAN, Ardmore Shipping Corp. ASC and KnowBe4, Inc. KNBE.

Buy These 4 Low-Beta Stocks to Sail Through a Choppy Market

To combat the broad inflationary pressure, The Federal Reserve will likely keep raising interest rates, making the market extremely volatile. Fears of a recession have added to the concern.

Hence, creating a portfolio of low-beta stocks is of utmost importance since the securities will deliver healthy returns and shield against volatile market conditions. In this regard, stocks like Scorpio Tankers Inc., eGain Corp., Ardmore Shipping Corp. and KnowBe4, Inc. are worth betting on.

Beta Understanding

Beta measures the volatility or risk of a particular asset compared to the market. In other words, beta measures the extent of a security's price movement relative to the market. In this article, we are considering the S&P 500 as the market.

If a stock has a beta of 1, then the price of the stock will move with the market. So, the stock is more volatile than the market if its beta is more than 1. In the same way, the stock is not as volatile as the market if its beta is less than 1.

For example, if the market offers a return of 20%, a stock with a beta of 3 will return 60%, which is overwhelming. Similarly, when the market slips 20%, the stock will sink 60%, which is devastating.

Here are four stocks among 11 that qualified for the screening:

Scorpio Tankers is expected to generate significant cashflows since the company is the largest product tanker owner in the world. It has a diversified blue-chip customer base, providing services related to the marine transportation of refined petroleum products. For 2022, STNG is likely to see earnings growth of 393.3%.

Ardmore Shipping's outlook seems bright since the company has set a core strategy of developing a modern, high-quality fleet of products and chemical tankers. The company focuses on building good commercial relationships for the long term. For 2022, ASC will likely see earnings growth of 437.8%.

eGain Corporation is a well-known name as a provider of a knowledge management platform for customer engagement. eGain is banking on its industry-leading Knowledge Hub, for which inbound interest and market demand remain handsome.

KnowBe4 is a well-known name for providing security awareness training and a simulated phishing platform. In the current geopolitical-tension environment, there has been a heightened demand for organizations to establish a strong security culture. In the past 30 days, KnowBe4 witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2022 and 2023.

