Zacks.com featured highlights include Sanderson Farms, Quidel, Crown Holdings, Everest Re Group and Eversource Energy

Chicago, IL – March 11, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are Sanderson Farms, Inc. SAFM, Quidel Corp. QDEL, Crown Holdings, Inc. CCK, Everest Re Group, Ltd. RE and Eversource Energy ES.

5 Stocks with Sales Growth to Buy Amid Market Volatility

Markets have been extremely volatile over the past several days over concerns regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The conventional stock picking strategy is useful amid such a dismal scenario. One such method is selecting stocks with steady sales growth.

Sales growth is a key metric for any company, as it is an essential part of growth projections and is instrumental in strategic decision making. By observing this metric over a period of time, one can clearly understand a company’s growth trend.

With regard to this, stocks like Sanderson Farms, Inc., Quidel Corp., Crown Holdings, Inc., Everest Re Group, Ltd. and Eversource Energy are worth betting on.

It’s worth keeping in mind that in cases when companies incur loss, although briefly, they are valued on their revenues, as top-line growth (or decline) is usually an indicator of a company’s future earnings performance.

A company can improve earnings by resorting to cost-control measures while maintaining stable revenues. It is to be noted that sustainable bottom-line growth invariably requires superior revenues.

Hence, the Price-to-Sales (P/S) ratio can turn out to be an appropriate metric for stock valuation. This metric’s importance further lies in the fact that management has limited opportunities to manipulate revenues unlike earnings.

While sales growth provides investors an insight into product demand and pricing power, it doesn’t indicate whether the company is operating efficiently. A huge sales number does not necessarily convert into profits.

Hence, consideration of a company’s cash position and sales number can be a more dependable strategy. Substantial cash in hand and a steady cash flow give a company more flexibility with respect to business decisions and investments.

