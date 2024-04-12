Zacks.com featured highlights include Qifu Technology, Willdan Group, H&E Equipment Services, Cimpress and Applied Industrial Technologies

For Immediate Release

5 Stocks with Recent Price Strength to Maximize Your Gain

U.S. stock markets maintained their northbound journey in the first quarter of 2024 after an impressive 2023. In first-quarter 2024, the S&P 500 rallied 10.2%, marking its best first-quarter performance since 2019. The Dow surged 5.6%, reflecting its strongest first-quarter performance since 2021. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite appreciated 9.1% in the same quarter.

However, volatility returned to Wall Street in the first week of April. The Dow slid 2.3%, posting its worst weekly performance in 2024. The S&P 500 declined 1% during the period, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.8%.

This was primarily due to market participants' concern regarding the first reduction of the current range of the Fed fund rate. As many as 15 Fed officials recently said that they are in no hurry to initiate a rate cut, though the majority of these officials still believe that at least one rate cut of 25 basis points will happen this year.

The Fed is highly concerned about the sticky inflation rate and a resilient labor market. Despite these headwinds, year to date, the three major stock indexes — the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite — are up 3.1%, 9.7% and 10.1%, respectively.

As a result, a few stocks have shown price strength. We have selected five stocks likely to gain in the near term on the back of a favorable Zacks Rank. These companies are — Qifu Technology Inc., Willdan Group Inc., H&E Equipment Services Inc., Cimpress plc. and Applied Industrial Technologies Inc..

Here's How We Arrived at the Picks

We have primarily targeted stocks that have freshly been on a bull run. Stocks seeing price strength recently have a high chance of carrying the momentum forward.

If a stock is continuously witnessing an uptrend, there must be a solid reason or it would have probably crashed. So, looking at stocks capable of beating the benchmark that they have set for themselves seems rational.

However, recent price strength alone cannot create magic. Therefore, other relevant parameters are needed to create a successful investment strategy.

Here's how you should create the screen to shortlist the current as well as the potential winners.

Let's discuss five out of these 11 stocks:

Qifu Technology operates as a credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. QFIN provides credit-driven services that match borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services and platform services. QFIN also offers e-commerce loans, enterprise loans, and invoice loans to SME owners. QFIN serves financial institutions, consumers, and small- and micro-enterprises.

The stock price of Qifu Technology has jumped 27% in the past four weeks. It has an expected earnings growth rate of 14.4% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.5% over the last 60 days.

Willdan Group is a provider of professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry and public agencies at all levels of government. WLDN enables its clients to realize cost and energy savings by providing a wide range of specialized services.

WLDN assists its clients with a broad range of complementary services relating to: Energy Efficiency and Sustainability, Engineering and Planning, Economic and Financial Consulting, and National Preparedness and Interoperability.

The stock price of Willdan Group has climbed 12.9% in the past four weeks. It has an expected earnings growth rate of 3.4% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 16.8% over the last 30 days.

H&E Equipment Services is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States. HEES is focused on heavy construction & industrial equipment and rents, sells and provides parts and service support to four core categories of specialized equipment namely, hi-lift or aerial platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment and industrial lift trucks.

The stock price of H&E Equipment Services has surged 12% in the past four weeks. It has an expected earnings growth rate of 5% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 3% over the last 60 days.

Cimpress has benefited from strength across the Vista, National Pen and Upload & Print segments. CMPR's Vista unit is being aided by an increase in the customer count along with the continued increase of revenue per customer. Significant growth in the e-commerce channel is driving the National Pen segment. An increasing order rate is aiding the National Pen segment.

CMPR's investments in product innovation augur well for long-term growth. The company's focus on cost-control measures is supporting its margin performance. Cimpress' bullish guidance for fiscal 2024 holds promise. Also, CMPR's business restructuring action is likely to improve customer value and operational efficiency over the long term.

The stock price of Cimpress has advanced 7.1% in the past four weeks. It has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year (ending June 2024). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Applied Industrial Technologies is poised to benefit from an improving product line and value-added services. Strength across the food and beverage, lumber and wood, mining and refining end markets sparks optimism. Growth in larger national accounts and fluid power aftermarket sales, as well as benefits from sales force effectiveness initiatives, are aiding the Service Center Based Distribution segment.

Acquired assets are driving AIT's top line. AIT's focus on pricing and cross-selling actions, and growth initiatives augur well. AIT's efforts to reward its shareholders add to its appeal.

The stock price of Applied Industrial Technologies has gained 6.4% in the past four weeks. AIT has an expected earnings growth rate of 8.5% for the current year (ending June 2024). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings improved 0.7% over the last seven days.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2253100/5-stocks-with-recent-price-strength-to-maximize-your-gain

About Screen of the Week

Zacks.com created the first and best screening system on the web earning the distinction as the "#1 site for screening stocks" by Money Magazine. But powerful screening tools is just the start. That is why Zacks created the Screen of the Week to highlight profitable stock picking strategies that investors can actively use.

Strong Stocks that Should Be in the News

Many are little publicized and fly under the Wall Street radar. They're virtually unknown to the general public. Yet today's 220 Zacks Rank #1 "Strong Buys" were generated by the stock-picking system that has more than doubled the market from 1988 through 2016. Its average gain has been a stellar +25% per year.

