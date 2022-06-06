Zacks.com featured highlights include Playa Hotels & Resorts. Hudson, and Solaris Oilfield

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 6, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are Playa Hotels & Resorts PLYA, Hudson Technologies HDSN, and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure SOI.

3 of the Best Breakout Stocks to Buy for Solid Returns

Active investors always search for breakout stocks. In other words, they look for stocks whose prices are fluctuating within a specific band. It's prudent to offload the stock if it falls below the lower bound of this band. Similarly, once the stock breaks above this channel, it has all the chance of delivering strong gains.

Spotting Breakout Stocks

The first step to selecting the right breakout stocks is to calculate their support and resistance levels. A support level is the lower bound for stock movements, while a resistance level refers to the maximum price it trades over a considerable period.

In other words, the demand for a stock is at its lowest at its support level, which means most traders are willing to sell it. At the resistance level, most traders are willing to go long on the stock, meaning they would like to add them to their portfolio. The key to identifying breakout stocks is to pin down those on the verge of a breakout or those that have just broken above the resistance level.

Stocks that have breached their resistance level should ideally be in high demand among traders. But the test of whether this is a genuine breakout is whether they attain higher prices and the old barrier becomes new support. This is why it is important to determine whether a long-term price trend is about to emerge.

Only a study of long-term trends can determine whether the existing trading channel has been breached effectively. This indicates the strength of the support or resistance levels. If you can identify the effective channel for a stock, picking it even at a not-so-reasonable price would give you significant returns.

These criteria narrow down the universe of more than 7,706 stocks to only eight. Here're the top three stocks:

Playa Hotels & Resorts is an owner, operator and developer of resorts primarily in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. PLYA has an expected earnings growth rate of 166.7% for the current year.

Hudson Technologies is a leading provider of innovative solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Hudson Technologies currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. HDSN has an expected earnings growth rate of 100% for the current year.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure manufactures and provides patented mobile proppant management systems which unload, store and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. SOI has an expected earnings growth rate of 1,166.67% for the current year.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/1918467/3-top-breakout-stocks-to-buy-for-solid-returns

About Screen of the Week

