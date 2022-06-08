Zacks.com featured highlights include Photronics, Civitas Resources, Griffon, SilverBow Resources, and Pangaea Logistics Solutions.

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 8, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are Photronics Inc. PLAB, Civitas Resources Inc. CIVI, Griffon Corp. GFF, SilverBow Resources Inc. SBOW and Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. PANL.

5 Stocks with Recent Price Strength Amid Solid Economic Data

U.S. stock markets are suffering from extreme volatility in 2022 with no sign of effective recovery in the near future. Mounting inflation, higher interest rate regime together with tighter monetary control and a prolonged war between Russia and Ukraine significantly dented investors' confidence in risky assets like equities.

However, several economic data for May and April indicated that the fundamentals of the economy remain strong. The latest is the nonfarm payroll data for May. In 2022, the biggest drivers of the U.S. stock markets should be the nation's strong economic fundamentals.

The labor market has returned to the pre-pandemic level. Aggregate demand has remained strong despite skyrocketing inflation. The two inflation measures — the CPI and PCE Price index data —dropped marginally in April.

Both manufacturing index and services index, measured by the Institute for Supply Management, have stayed above the 50% mark for the past two years, indicating continued expansion. The Conference Board's index for U.S. consumer confidence was higher than the consensus mark in May.

Several stocks have shown price strength recently. Five of them are — Photronics Inc., Civitas Resources Inc., Griffon Corp., SilverBow Resources Inc. and Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd..

Here's How We Arrived at the Picks

We have primarily targeted stocks that have freshly been on a bull run. Stocks seeing price strength recently have a high chance of carrying the momentum forward.

If a stock is continuously witnessing an uptrend, there must be a solid reason or it would have probably crashed. So, looking at stocks capable of beating the benchmark that they have set for themselves seems rational.

However, recent price strength alone cannot create magic. Therefore, other relevant parameters are needed to create a successful investment strategy.

Here's how you should create the screen to shortlist the current as well as the potential winners.

Just these few criteria narrowed down the search from over 7,700 stocks to 24.

Let's discuss five out of these 24 stocks:

Photronics is engaged in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. PLAB offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

The stock price of Photronics has soared 51.2% in the past four weeks. PLAB has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year (ending October 2022). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 27.5% over the last 30 days.

Civitas Resources is a carbon neutral oil & gas producer and is focused on developing and producing crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids principally in Colorado's Denver-Julesburg Basin.

The stock price of CIVI has jumped 43.3% in the past four weeks. Civitas Resources has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings improved 5.8% over the last 30 days.

Griffon is a diversified management and holding company conducting business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. GFF oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them and manages their capital structures.

Griffon provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. GFF offers direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities and in connection with divestitures.

The stock price of Griffon has climbed 39.7% in the past four weeks. GFF has an expected earnings growth rate of 68.8% for the current year (ending September 2022). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings improved 40% over the last 60 days.

SilverBow Resources is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. SBOW's primary project includes the Eagle Ford wells, Burr Ferry, South Bearhead Creek and Lake Washington fields.

The stock price of SilverBow Resources has surged 37.4% in the past four weeks. SBOW has an expected earnings growth rate of 97.7% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings improved 10.8% over the last 30 days.

Pangaea Logistics provides seaborne drybulk transportation services. PANL provides logistics services to a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, pig iron, hot-briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. Pangaea Logistics provides dry bulk cargo transportation services for steel, aluminum, energy, agricultural, and other sectors.

The stock price of PANL has advanced 36.5% in the past four weeks. Pangaea Logistics has an expected earnings growth rate of 18.4% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings improved 32.5% over the last 30 days.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/1935384/5-stocks-with-recent-price-strength-amid-solid-economic-data

