Zacks.com featured highlights include PDF Solutions, PattersonUTI Energy, Boeing and Royal Caribbean Cruises

Chicago, IL – August 25, 2022 – Stocks in this week's article are PDF Solutions PDFS, PattersonUTI Energy PTEN, Boeing BA and Royal Caribbean Cruises RCL.

4 Stocks to Keep a Tab on for Superb Earnings Acceleration

Incremental growth in a company’s earnings per share (EPS) is known as earnings acceleration. In other words, if the rate of a company’s quarter-over-quarter earnings growth increases within a stipulated frame of time, it can be called earnings acceleration.

Studies have shown that a majority of successful stocks have seen an acceleration in earnings before an uptick in the stock price. In case of earnings growth, you pay for something that is already reflected in the stock price. But earnings acceleration helps to spot stocks that haven’t caught the attention of investors yet, which once secured will invariably lead to a rally in the share price. This is because earnings acceleration considers both direction and magnitude of growth rates.

The increasing percentage of earnings growth means that the company is fundamentally sound and has been on the right track for a considerable period of time. Meanwhile, a sideways percentage of earnings growth indicates a period of consolidation or slowdown, while a decelerating percentage of earnings growth may at times drag prices down.

Here are the four stocks that stand out:

PDF Solutions is known for providing comprehensive technologies and services that enable semiconductor companies to improve the yield and performance of manufactured integrated circuits by providing infrastructure to integrate the design and manufacturing processes. PDFS has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). PDF Solutions' expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 425%.

PattersonUTI Energy is an oilfield services company. PTEN has a Zacks Rank #2. PattersonUTI Energy's expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 118.7%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises is a cruise company. It owns and operates three global brands — Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Azamara Club Cruises. RCL has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Royal Caribbean Cruises' expected earnings growth rate for the current year is nearly 65%.

Boeing is one of the constituents of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The company's premier jet aircraft, along with varied defense products, positions it as one of the largest defense contractors in the United States. BA has a Zacks Rank #3. Boeing's expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 82.1%.

