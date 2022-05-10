Zacks.com featured highlights include PDC Energy, Louisiana-Pacific, Encore Wire, Arcos Dorados Holdings, and GeoPark

For Immediate Release

5 Increasing-Cash-Flow-Backed Stocks You Should Buy Now

Investing one's hard-earned money in stocks with high profits and impressive earnings surprise records is a common practice during the final leg of a reporting cycle. Rather than brooding too much on profit numbers, judging a company's resiliency by assessing its efficacy in generating cash flow can be far more rewarding.

In this regard, stocks like PDC Energy, Inc., Louisiana-Pacific Corp., Encore Wire Corp., Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc., and GeoPark Ltd. are worth buying.

This is because cash indicates a company's true financial health. It offers the flexibility to make decisions, the means to make potential investments as well as the fuel to run its growth engine. In fact, even a profit-generating company might face bankruptcy while meeting obligations, if it is low on cash flow. Nevertheless, a sturdy cash balance can cushion these firms in case of any market turbulence.

Moreover, analyzing a company's cash-generating efficiency holds more relevance in the current context with uncertainties in the global economy, market disruptions and dislocations, as well as liquidity concerns resulting from geopolitical tensions or the pandemic.

To figure out this efficiency, one needs to consider a company's net cash flow. While in any business cash moves in and out, it is net cash flow that explains how much money a company is actually generating.

If a company is experiencing a positive cash flow, it denotes an increase in its liquid assets, which gives it the means to meet debt obligations, shell out for expenses, reinvest in the business, endure downturns and finally return wealth to shareholders. On the other hand, a negative cash flow indicates a decline in the company's liquidity, which in turn lowers its flexibility to support these moves.

However, having a positive cash flow merely does not secure a company's future growth. To ride on the growth curve, a company must have its cash flow increasing because that indicates management's efficiency in regulating its cash movements and less dependency on outside financing for running its business.

Therefore, keep yourself abreast with the following screen to bet on stocks with rising cash flows.

Here are our five picks out of the 13 stocks that qualified the screening:

PDC Energy, Inc., headquartered in Denver, CO, is an independent upstream operator engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PDC Energy's 2022 earnings has moved 6.4% north to $17.31 over the past week. PDCE currently carries a VGM Score of A.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation is a leading manufacturer of sustainable, quality engineered wood building materials, structural framing products as well as exterior siding for use in residential, industrial and light commercial construction.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Louisiana-Pacific's 2022 earnings has been revised 14.2% upward to $14.87 per share in a week. LPX currently has a VGM Score of A.

Encore Wire is a low-cost manufacturer of copper electrical building wire and cable. The company is a significant supplier of both residential wire for interior electrical wiring in homes, apartments and manufactured housing, as well as building wire for electrical distribution in commercial and industrial buildings.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Encore Wire's 2022 earnings has been revised upward to $19.18 from $10.74 in a week. WIRE has a VGM Score of A.

Arcos Dorados operates as a franchisee of McDonald's, with its operations divided in Brazil, the North Latin America division, South Latin America and the Caribbean division. It also runs quick-service restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arcos Dorados' 2022 earnings has been revised upward by a penny to 40 cents per share in the past month. ARCO currently sports a VGM Score of A.

GeoPark Limited is an explorer, operator and consolidator of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil and Argentina. GeoPark Ltd is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GeoPark's 2022 earnings has moved up 2.8% over the past month. GPRK currently has a VGM Score of A.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/1918464/5-increasing-cash-flow-backed-stocks-you-should-pick-now

Zacks.com created the first and best screening system on the web earning the distinction as the "#1 site for screening stocks" by Money Magazine. But powerful screening tools is just the start. That is why Zacks created the Screen of the Week to highlight profitable stock picking strategies that investors can actively use.

Strong Stocks that Should Be in the News

Many are little publicized and fly under the Wall Street radar. They're virtually unknown to the general public. Yet today's 220 Zacks Rank #1 "Strong Buys" were generated by the stock-picking system that has more than doubled the market from 1988 through 2016. Its average gain has been a stellar +25% per year.

