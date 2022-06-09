Zacks.com featured highlights include PBF Energy, Genuine Parts, RingCentral and Waters

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 9, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are PBF Energy Inc. PBF, Genuine Parts Co. GPC, RingCentral, Inc. RNG and Waters Corp. WAT.

4 Stocks with Upgraded Broker Ratings to Consider Right Now

Amid extreme market volatility like now, it's not easy for individual investors to pick stocks independently and generate solid returns. Persistent macroeconomic and geopolitical issues remain major near-term concerns. Hence, selecting stocks can become a daunting task.

How does one choose the right stocks? One way is to follow rating upgrades by brokers. In this regard, stocks like PBF Energy Inc, Genuine Parts Co., RingCentral, Inc., and Waters Corp. are worth considering.

Brokers have insight into what's happening at a particular company as they directly communicate with management. Moreover, they have a deeper understanding of the overall industry and the economy.

Further, brokers go through a company's publicly available financial statements, listen to conference calls and talk directly with the top brass. At times, they even interact with customers to gauge what they like or dislike about the products and services offered by the company.

So, after thorough research, brokers decide to rate a particular company's stock. Naturally, when brokers upgrade a stock, one can easily rely on it. Nonetheless, just depending on brokers' upgrades is not the right way to build your investment portfolio. One should also take into consideration other factors to ensure solid returns.

Here are the four stocks that qualified the screening:

PBF Energy, based in Parsippany, NJ, is a leading refiner of crude. Through five oil refineries and associated infrastructure in the United States, PBF provides end products that comprise heating oil, transportation fuels, lubricants and many related products.

PBF Energy's 2022 earnings are projected to surge 354%. The stock, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, has witnessed a 10% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.

Atlanta-based Genuine Parts distributes automotive and industrial replacement parts and materials. Currently, GPC operates through two segments: Automotive Parts and Industrial Parts.

The company's earnings for 2022 are expected to grow 13.6%. Genuine Parts, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed a 14.3% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.

Belmont, CA-based RingCentral is a leading provider of Unified Communications as a Service solutions. RNG's cloud-based business communications and collaboration solutions are designed to provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices.

RingCentral's 2022 earnings are projected to rise 38.8%. The stock, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has witnessed a 5.6% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.

Milford, MA-based Waters is an analytical instrument manufacturer and offers practical and sustainable products for laboratory-dependent organizations. WAT provides analytical workflow solutions based on mass spectrometry, liquid chromatography and thermal analysis technologies.

The company's earnings for 2022 are expected to grow 7.6%. Waters, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed a 10% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/1935921/4-stocks-with-upgraded-broker-ratings-to-consider-right-now

