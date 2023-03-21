Zacks.com featured highlights include OraSure Technologies, Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA and Vipshop

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 21, 2023 – Stocks in this week's article are OraSure Technologies, Inc. OSUR, Compañia de Minas Buenaventura SAA BVN and Vipshop Holdings Ltd. VIPS.

3 Low-Beta Stocks to Buy to Combat a Volatile Market

The ongoing turmoil in the banking industry is possibly making things harder for people in the United States and mainstream businesses to get loans. This has induced uncertainty and volatility, and is likely to hurt economic growth. Hence, creating a portfolio of low-beta stocks is of utmost importance since the securities will deliver healthy returns and shield against choppy market conditions.

In this regard, stocks like OraSure Technologies, Inc., Compañia de Minas Buenaventura SAA and Vipshop Holdings Ltd. are worth betting on.

Understanding Beta

Beta measures the volatility or risk of a particular asset compared to the market. In other words, beta measures the extent of a security's price movement relative to the market. In this article, we are considering the S&P 500 as the market.

If a stock has a beta of 1, then the price of the stock will move with the market. So, the stock is more volatile than the market if its beta is more than 1. In the same way, the stock is not as volatile as the market if its beta is less than 1.

For example, if the market offers a return of 20%, a stock with a beta of 3 will return 60%, which is overwhelming. Similarly, when the market slips 20%, the stock will sink 60%, which is devastating.

Here are three of the four stocks that qualified for the screening:

OraSure Technologies, Inc. is a leading name in providing specimen collection devices, point-of-care and home diagnostic tests. OraSure is focused on key strategic partnerships and internal innovation. OSUR has witnessed upward estimate revisions for its bottom line for 2023 over the past 30 days.

Compañia de Minas Buenaventura SAA is primarily involved in exploring metals gold and silver. Over the past 60 days, Compañia de Minas has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2023.

Vipshop Holdings Limited is a well-known provider of premium and popular branded products. The company provides the products to customers in China at a considerable discount to retail prices. Over the past 30 days, Vipshop Holdings has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2023 earnings.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2067841/3-low-beta-stocks-to-buy-to-combat-the-volatile-market

