Zacks.com featured highlights include Oasis Petroleum, ArcBest Corp, United Microelectronics, SpartanNash, and AXIS Capital

Chicago, IL – May 20, 2022

Tap 5 Bargain Stocks with Amazingly Low EV-to-EBITDA Ratios

Investors generally have a fixation on the price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple while seeking stocks that are trading at a bargain. A widely favored approach by value investors is to chase stocks that have a low P/E ratio. But even this widely popular valuation metric is not without its pitfalls.

While P/E is hands down the most widely used equity valuation ratio in the market, a relatively less-used metric called EV-to-EBITDA is often viewed as a better option as it offers a clearer picture of a company's valuation and earnings potential. Unlike P/E. which solely considers a company's equity portion, EV-to-EBITDA determines its total value.

Oasis Petroleum Inc., ArcBest Corp., United Microelectronics Corp., SpartanNash Co., and AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. are some stocks with impressive EV-to-EBITDA ratios.

What Makes EV-to-EBITDA a Better Alternative?

Also referred to as the enterprise multiple, EV-to-EBITDA is the enterprise value (EV) of a stock divided by its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). EV is the sum of a company's market capitalization, its debt and preferred stock minus cash and cash equivalents.

EBITDA, the other element, gives a better idea of a company's profitability as it removes the impact of non-cash expenses like depreciation and amortization that reduce net earnings. It is also often used as a proxy for cash flows.

Usually, the lower the EV-to-EBITDA ratio, the more attractive it is. A low EV-to-EBITDA ratio could signal that a stock is potentially undervalued.

However, unlike the P/E ratio, EV-to-EBITDA takes into account the debt on a company's balance sheet. Given this reason, EV-to-EBITDA is usually used to value the possible acquisition targets. Stocks with a low EV-to-EBITDA multiple could be seen as potential takeover candidates.

Another key downside of P/E is that it can't be used to value a loss-making entity. Moreover, a company's earnings are also subject to accounting estimates and management manipulation. On the other hand, EV-to-EBITDA is difficult to manipulate and can also be used to value companies incurring losses but are EBITDA-positive.

EV-to-EBITDA is also a useful yardstick in evaluating the value of firms that are highly leveraged and have a high degree of depreciation. Moreover, it can be used to compare companies with different levels of debt.

However, EV-to-EBITDA is not devoid of shortcomings and alone can't conclusively determine a stock's inherent potential and future performance. The multiple varies across industries and is usually not appropriate while comparing stocks in different industries, given their diverse capital expenditure requirements.

As such, a strategy solely based on EV-to-EBITDA might not yield the desired results. But you can club it with the other major ratios in your stock-investing toolbox such as price-to-book (P/B), P/E and price-to-sales (P/S) to screen bargain stocks.

Here are our five picks out of the 19 stocks that passed the screen:

Oasis Petroleum is an independent explorer engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas resources. This Zacks Rank #1 stock has a Value Score of A.

Oasis Petroleum has an expected earnings growth rate of 270.3% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OAS's current-year earnings has been revised 17.2% upward over the past 60 days.

ArcBest provides freight transportation services and solutions. This Zacks Rank #1 stock has a Value Score of B. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

ArcBest has an expected earnings growth rate of 50.7% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARCB's current-year earnings has been revised 20.9% upward over the last 60 days.

United Microelectronics is a leading semiconductor foundry company, providing high-quality integrated circuit production with a focus on logic and specialty technologies to cater every major sector of the electronics industry. This Zacks Rank #2 stock has a Value Score of A.

United Microelectronics has an expected earnings growth rate of 51.8% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UMC's current-year earnings has been revised 16.7% upward over the past 60 days.

SpartanNash distributes grocery products to a diverse group of independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. This Zacks Rank #2 stock has a Value Score of A.

SpartanNash has an expected earnings growth rate of 23.5% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SPTN's current fiscal-year earnings has been revised 6.6% upward over the past 60 days.

AXIS Capital Holdings provides a broad range of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions to its clients globally. This Zacks Rank #2 stock has a Value Score of A.

AXIS Capital Holdings has an expected earnings growth rate of 20.7% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AXS's current-year earnings has been revised 10.4% upward over the past 60 days.



