Zacks.com featured highlights include News Corp, Commercial Metals, Lennar, Lithia Motors, and Comstock Resources

Chicago, IL – April 11, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are News Corp. NWSA, Commercial Metals Co. CMC, Lennar Corp. LEN, Lithia Motors, Inc. LAD and Comstock Resources, Inc. CRK

Solid Sales Growth Makes These 5 Stocks Worth Betting On

Investors often fail to consider sales growth as a dependable metric when it comes to selecting stocks. This might be because of their preconceived notion that a company's stock price is typically sensitive to its earnings momentum. However, betting on stocks completely depending on such a perception may not prove worthwhile.

It's worth keeping in mind that in cases when companies incur any loss, albeit transitorily, they are valued on their revenues, not earnings, as top-line growth (or decline) is usually an indicator of a company's future earnings performance. In this regard, stocks like News Corp., Commercial Metals Co., Lennar Corp., Lithia Motors, Inc., and Comstock Resources, Inc. are worth considering.

In contrast with price to earnings and price to book value ratios, which can turn negative and cease to be relevant, the price-to-sales (P/S) ratio is available even for firms that have hit choppy waters. A company can improve earnings by resorting to cost control measures while maintaining stable revenues. However, superior profits could only be achieved through sustained revenue growth.

Yet, a huge sales number does not necessarily convert into profits. So, considering a company's cash position along with its sales number can prove to be more prudent. Substantial cash in hand and a steady cash flow lend a company more flexibility with respect to business decisions and investments.

Here are five of the 20 stocks that qualified the screening:

New York-based News Corporation is a global, diversified media and information services company. NWSA comprises businesses across a range of media – Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Book Publishing, Dow Jones and News Media,

News Corporation's expected sales growth rate for fiscal 2022 is 7.9%. The stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Irving, TX-based Commercial Metals manufactures, recycles and markets steel and metal products, related materials and services. CMC provides these through a network of facilities that includes eight electric arc furnace (EAF) mini mills, two EAF micro mills, a rerolling mill, steel fabrication and processing plants, construction-related product warehouses and metal recycling facilities in the United States and Poland.

Commercial Metals' sales are expected to increase 24.5% for fiscal 2022. The stock sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present.

Based in Miami, FL, Lennar is engaged in homebuilding and financial services in the United States. LEN's reportable segments consist of Homebuilding, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto and Lennar Multifamily.

Lennar's expected sales growth for fiscal 2022 is 25.7%. The company, at present, carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Lithia Motors, based in Medford, OR, is one of the leading automotive retailers of new and used vehicles and related services in the United States. LAD offers 40 vehicle brands across 278 stores in 22 states within the United States and three Canadian provinces.

Lithia Motors' expected sales growth rate for 2022 is 15.6%. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Frisco, TX-basedComstock Resources is an independent energy company. CRK is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas, primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas.

Comstock Resources' expected sales growth rate for 2022 is 3.1%. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #2 currently.

Get the rest of the stocks on the list and start putting this and other ideas to the test. It can all be done with the Research Wizard stock picking and backtesting software.

The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.

Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/1895404/solid-sales-growth-makes-these-5-stocks-worth-betting-on?art_rec=quote-stock_overview-zacks_news-ID01-txt-1895404

