Zacks.com featured highlights include Navios Maritime Partners, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Aegon, Cowen and Sanofi

Chicago, IL – January 26, 2023 – Stocks in this week's article are Navios Maritime Partners L.P. NMM, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. HPE, Aegon N.V. AEG, Cowen Inc. COWN and Sanofi SNY.

5 Value Stocks with Exciting EV-to-EBITDA Ratios to Own Now

Price-to-earnings (P/E), given its inherent simplicity, is the most commonly used metric in the value investing world. It is preferred by many investors while handpicking stocks trading at attractive prices. However, even this straightforward, broadly used valuation metric has a few limitations.

While P/E enjoys great popularity among value investors, a less-used and more-complicated metric called EV-to-EBITDA is sometimes viewed as a better alternative. EV-to-EBITDA gives the true picture of a company's valuation and earnings potential. It has a more comprehensive approach to valuation.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Aegon N.V., Cowen Inc. and Sanofi are some stocks with attractive EV-to-EBITDA ratios.

What Makes EV-to-EBITDA a Better Alternative?

EV-to-EBITDA is essentially the enterprise value (EV) of a stock divided by its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). EV is the sum of a company's market capitalization, its debt and preferred stock minus cash and cash equivalents.

EBITDA, the other constituent of the ratio, gives a clearer picture of a company's profitability as it removes the impact of non-cash expenses like depreciation and amortization that dampen net earnings. It is also often used as a proxy for cash flows.

Usually, the lower the EV-to-EBITDA ratio, the more appealing it is. A low EV-to-EBITDA ratio could be a sign that a stock is potentially undervalued.

However, unlike the P/E ratio, EV-to-EBITDA takes into account the debt on a company's balance sheet. Given this reason, EV-to-EBITDA is usually used to value the possible acquisition targets. Stocks with a low EV-to-EBITDA multiple could be seen as potential takeover candidates.

P/E also can't be used to value a loss-making firm. A firm's earnings are also subject to accounting estimates and management manipulation. In contrast, EV-to-EBITDA is harder to manipulate and can be used to value companies with negative net earnings but are positive on the EBITDA front.

EV-to-EBITDA is also a useful tool in measuring the value of firms that are highly leveraged and have a high degree of depreciation. Moreover, it can be used to compare companies with different levels of debt.

However, EV-to-EBITDA is not devoid of shortcomings and alone can't conclusively determine a stock's inherent potential and future performance. The multiple varies across industries and is usually not appropriate while comparing stocks in different industries given their diverse capital expenditure requirements.

Therefore, a strategy solely based on EV-to-EBITDA might not yield the desired results. But you can club it with the other major ratios in your stock-investing toolbox such as price-to-book (P/B), P/E and price-to-sales (P/S) to screen value stocks.

Here are our five picks out of the eight stocks that passed the screen:

Navios Maritime Partners is an international owner and operator of dry cargo vessels. This Zacks Rank #1 stock has a Value Score of A.

Navios Maritime Partners has an expected earnings growth rate of 38.8% for 2023. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NMM's 2023 earnings has been revised 14.4% upward over the past 60 days.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, is focused on developing solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze and act upon data seamlessly from edge to cloud.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a Value Score of A. HPE has a trailing-four quarter earnings surprise of 3.3%, on average.

Aegon is an integrated international financial services group offering investment, protection and retirement solutions. This Zacks Rank #2 stock has a Value Score of A.

Aegon has an expected year-over-year earnings growth rate of 1,500% for 2023. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEG's 2023 earnings has been revised 6.1% upward over the last 60 days.

Cowen provides investment banking, equity research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management services and actively managed alternative investment products globally. This Zacks Rank #2 stock has a Value Score of A.

Cowen has an expected earnings growth rate of 69.8% for 2023. The consensus estimate for COWN's 2023 earnings has been revised 0.2% upward over the past 60 days.

Sanofi manufactures and markets prescription drugs in Europe, the United States and other countries. SNY, a Zacks Rank #2 stock, has a Value Score of B.

Sanofi has an expected year-over-year earnings growth rate of 2.1% for 2023. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SNY's 2023 earnings has been revised 2.3% upward over the last 60 days.

