Zacks.com featured highlights include MYR Group, ICF International, Universal Insurance Holdings and Sterling Infrastructure

4 Stocks Near 52-Week Highs That Can Scale Higher

Investors generally consider a 52-week high as a good criterion to determine an entry or exit point for a given stock. However, stocks touching new 52-week highs are often predisposed to profit-taking, resulting in pullbacks and trend reversals.

Moreover, given the high price, investors often wonder if the stock is overpriced. While the speculations are not absolutely baseless, all stocks hitting a 52-week high are not necessarily overpriced.

In fact, investors might lose out on top gainers in an attempt to avoid the steep prices.

Stocks such as MYR Group, ICF International, Universal Insurance Holdings and Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. are expected to maintain the momentum and keep scaling new highs. More information on a stock is necessary to understand whether or not there is scope for further upside.

Here we discuss a strategy to find the right stocks. The technique borrows from the basics of momentum investing and bets on "buy high, sell higher."

52-Week High: A Good Indicator

Many a time, stocks hitting a 52-week high fail to scale higher despite having potential. This is because investors fear that the stocks are overvalued and expect the price to crash.

Overvaluation is natural for most of these stocks as investors' focus (or willingness to pay the premium) has helped them reach the level. But that does not always indicate an impending decline. Factors such as robust sales, surging profit levels, earnings growth prospects, and strategic acquisitions that encouraged investors to bet on these stocks could keep them motivated if there is no tangible negative. In other words, the momentum might continue.

Also, when a string of positive developments dominates the market, investors find their under-reaction unwarranted, even if there are no company-specific driving forces.

Here are our four picks of the eight stocks that made it through the screen:

MYR Group is implementing targeted strategies to capture new market opportunities in the evolving clean energy landscape while continuing organic and acquisitive expansion. These make it a solid investment option in the utility sector. Last month, its unit, MYR Group Construction Canada, Ltd. acquired all issued and outstanding shares of capital stock of Powerline Plus Ltd. and its affiliate ("Powerline Plus Companies"). This acquisition will strengthen MYR Group's transmission and distribution business as well as expand its geographical reach.

The company currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MYRG's 2023 earnings has increased 4.8% to $5.43 per share in the past 30 days. The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the trailing four quarters while missing the same once, the average surprise being 13.17%.

ICF International is a provider of professional services and technology-based solutions to government and commercial clients. ICF has a broad global presence with 53 regional offices across the United States and 24 offices outside the country. Its global presence and diversity of markets ensure consistent revenue growth. Buyouts help enhance subject matter knowledge, expand offerings and provide scale in particular geographies. The acquisition of Creative Systems and Consulting is expected to expand ICF International's federal IT modernization/digital transformation capabilities with leading Salesforce and Microsoft implementation teams.

The company currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ICF's 2023 earnings has increased 7.3% to $6.30 per share in the past 30 days. The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.21%.

Universal Insurance operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company is currently engaged in insurance underwriting, distribution and claims. UVE generates revenues from the collection and investment of premiums. UVE's agency operations generate income from policy fees, commissions, premium financing referral fees and the marketing of ancillary services. Prudent underwriting, rate increase, opportunistic growth in Florida and other states, and accelerated use of digital technology bode well for growth. A strong reinsurance program supports a resilient balance sheet.

The company currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UVE's 2023 earnings has increased 10% to $1.65 per share in the past 30 days. The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 101.69%.

Sterling Infrastructure specializes in E-Infrastructure, Building and Transportation Solutions principally in the United States, mainly across the Southern, Northeastern, Mid-Atlantic and Rocky Mountain states, California and Hawaii. It mainly banks on a business expansion strategy, solid project execution and the E-Infrastructure Solutions business prospect. The company has been navigating the ongoing supply chain and inflation challenges with growth in its E-Infrastructure Solutions (its largest segment), E-Infrastructure and Building Solutions. Focus on the execution of strategic objectives also bodes well.

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STRL's 2023 earnings has increased 1.4% to $3.50 per share in the past 30 days. The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the trailing four quarters while missing the same once, the average surprise being 19.29%.

