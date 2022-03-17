Zacks.com featured highlights include MarineMax, AdvanSix, USA Truck, Greif, and Plains GP Holdings

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 17, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are MarineMax, Inc. HZO, AdvanSix Inc.ASIX, USA Truck, Inc.USAK, Greif, Inc.GEF and Plains GP Holdings, L.P.PAGP.

Tap These 5 Bargain Stocks with Amazingly Low EV-to-EBITDA Ratios

Investors generally have a fixation on the price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple while seeking stocks that are trading at a bargain. A widely favored approach by value investors is to chase stocks that have a low P/E ratio. However, even this widely popular valuation metric is not without its pitfalls.

While P/E is hands down the most widely used equity valuation ratio in the market, a relatively less used metric called EV-to-EBITDA is often viewed as a better option as it offers a clearer picture of a company's valuation and earnings potential. Unlike P/E. which solely considers a company's equity portion, EV-to-EBITDA determines its total value.

MarineMax, Inc., AdvanSix Inc., USA Truck, Inc., Greif, Inc., and Plains GP Holdings, L.P. are some stocks with impressive EV-to-EBITDA ratios.

EV/EBITDA is a Better Approach, Here's Why

Also referred to as the enterprise multiple, EV-to-EBITDA is the enterprise value (EV) of a stock divided by its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). EV is the sum of a company's market capitalization, its debt and preferred stock minus cash and cash equivalents.

EBITDA, the other element, gives a better idea of a company's profitability as it removes the impact of non-cash expenses like depreciation and amortization that reduce net earnings. It is also often used as a proxy for cash flows.

Just like P/E, the lower the EV-to-EBITDA ratio, the more appealing it is. A low EV-to-EBITDA ratio could be a sign that a stock is potentially undervalued.

EV-to-EBITDA takes into account the debt on a company's balance sheet that the P/E ratio does not. Due to this reason, EV-to-EBITDA is generally used to value the potential acquisition targets as it shows the amount of debt the acquirer has to assume. Stocks boasting a low EV-to-EBITDA multiple could be seen as attractive takeover candidates.

Another key downside of P/E is that it can't be used to value a loss-making entity. Moreover, a company's earnings are also subject to accounting estimates and management manipulation. On the other hand, EV-to-EBITDA is difficult to manipulate and can also be used to value companies incurring losses but are EBITDA-positive.

EV-to-EBITDA is also a useful yardstick in evaluating the value of firms that are highly leveraged and have a high degree of depreciation. Moreover, it can be used to compare companies with different levels of debt.

However, EV-to-EBITDA is not devoid of shortcomings and it alone can't conclusively determine a stock's inherent potential and future performance. The multiple varies across industries and is usually not appropriate while comparing stocks in different industries given their diverse capital expenditure requirements.

As such, a strategy solely based on EV-to-EBITDA might not yield the desired results. But you can club it with the other major ratios in your stock-investing toolbox such as price-to-book (P/B), P/E and price-to-sales (P/S) to screen bargain stocks.

Here are our five picks out of the 19 stocks that passed the screen:

MarineMax is a leading recreational boat and yacht retailer. This Zacks Rank #1 stock has a Value Score of A.

MarineMax has an expected year-over-year earnings growth rate of 16.2% for the current fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HZO's current fiscal year earnings has been revised 6.1% upward over the last 60 days.

AdvanSix is a manufacturer of nylon 6 resin, chemical intermediates and ammonium sulfate fertilizer. This Zacks Rank #1 stock has a Value Score of A. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

AdvanSix has an expected earnings growth rate of 30.6% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASIX's current-year earnings has been revised 25.1% upward over the past 60 days.

USA Truckis engaged in the transportation of general commodity freight in interstate and foreign commerce. This Zacks Rank #1 stock has a Value Score of A.

USA Truck has an expected earnings growth rate of 26.9% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for USAK's current-year earnings has been revised 39.6% upward over the past 60 days.

Greif is a leading global producer of industrial packaging products and services. This Zacks Rank #2 stock has a Value Score of A.

Greif has an expected year-over-year earnings growth rate of 16.9% for the current fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GEF's current fiscal year earnings has been revised 4.9% upward over the past 60 days.

Plains GP Holdings, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products. This Zacks Rank #2 stock has a Value Score of A.

Plains GP Holdings has an expected year-over-year earnings growth rate of 361.3% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PAGP's current-year earnings has been revised 8.3% upward over the past 60 days.

