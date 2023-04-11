Zacks.com featured highlights include Marcus, GameStop, AssetMark Financial, Humana and ICF International

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 11, 2023 – Stocks in this week’s article are Marcus Corp MCS, GameStop GME, AssetMark Financial AMK, Humana HUM and ICF International ICFI.

Buy These 5 Low Leverage Stocks After Steady Jobs Report

The March U.S. jobs report, which was released last Friday, showed a resilient economy and moderate inflation. So, we may expect Wall Street stocks to come up with a more or less steady performance, once the market opens on Apr 10.

This should encourage investors to spend in the stock market. Considering the fact that the overall market situation is still volatile to some extent, one should progress with caution. Therefore, we recommend stocks like Marcus Corp, GameStop, AssetMark Financial, Humana and ICF International, which bear low leverage and therefore can shield investors from incurring losses in times of crisis.

Now, before selecting low-leverage stocks, let's explore what leverage is and how choosing a low-leverage stock helps investors.

In finance, leverage is a term used to denote the practice of borrowing capital by companies to run their operations smoothly and expand the same. Such borrowings are done through debt financing. But there remains an option for equity finance. This is probably due to the cheap and easy availability of debt over equity financing.

However, debt financing has its share of drawbacks. Particularly, it is desirable only as long as it successfully generates a higher rate of return compared to the interest rate. So, to avoid considerable losses in your portfolio, one should always avoid companies that resort to exorbitant debt financing.

Therefore, the crux of safe investment lies in choosing a company that is not burdened with debt, as a debt-free stock is almost impossible to find.

Such an event shows how volatile the equity market can be at times and as an investor if you don't want to lose big time, we suggest you invest in stocks, which bear low leverage and are hence less risky.

To identify such stocks, historically several leverage ratios have been developed to measure the amount of debt a company bears and the debt-to-equity ratio is one of the most common ratios.

Analyzing Debt/Equity

Debt-to-Equity Ratio = Total Liabilities/Shareholders' Equity

This metric is a liquidity ratio that indicates the amount of financial risk a company bears. A lower debt-to-equity ratio reflects improved solvency for a company.

With the first-quarter earnings cycle knocking on the doors, investors must be eyeing stocks that have exhibited solid earnings growth in the recent past. But if a stock bears a high debt-to-equity ratio in times of economic downturn, its so-called booming earnings picture might turn into a nightmare.

The Winning Strategy

Considering the aforementioned factors, it is prudent to choose stocks with a low debt-to-equity ratio to ensure steady returns.

Yet, an investment strategy based solely on the debt-to-equity ratio might not fetch the desired outcome. To choose stocks that have the potential to give you steady returns, we have expanded our screening criteria to include some other factors.

Excluding stocks that have a negative or a zero debt-to-equity ratio, here we present our five picks out of the 14 stocks that made it through the screen.

Marcus Corp.: It engages in the lodging and entertainment industries. On Mar 2, 2023, the company reported its fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal 2022 results. Marcus' total revenues for the fiscal fourth quarter were $162.9 million, reflecting a 3.6% decrease from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.

MCS delivered an earnings surprise of 64.15%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. It carries a Zacks Rank #2 currently. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2023 sales implies a 10.9% improvement from the fiscal 2022 reported figure.

GameStop: It is the world's largest video game retailer, which offers the best selection of new and pre-owned video gaming consoles, accessories and video game titles, in both physical and digital formats. On Mar 21, 2023, GameStop reported its fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal 2022 results. Its Q4 net sales declined 1.2% year over year to $2.23 billion, while its earnings per share improved to 16 cents from a loss of 49 cents incurred in the fourth quarter of 2021.

GME currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 37.29% in the trailing four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2023 earnings suggests a 50% improvement year over year.

AssetMark Financial: It provides wealth management and technology solutions to financial advisers and their clients. On Mar 13, 2023, the company released its February report. Notably, its platform assets improved 5.4% year over year in February 2023, while net flows went down 22.2%.

AMK carries a Zacks Rank #2 and delivered an earnings surprise of 7.95%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 sales indicates a 24.3% improvement from the 2022 figure. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Humana: It is one of the largest healthcare plan providers in the United States. On Apr 3, 2023, the company released its annual and sustainability report 2022 report. Per the report, Humana witnessed growth through organic growth and important acquisitions.

HUM currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. It delivered a four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.95%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 sales suggests an 11.5% improvement from the 2022 reported figure.

ICF International: It is a provider of professional services and technology-based solutions to government and commercial clients. On Feb 28, 2023, the company reported its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results. Its total revenues in fourth-quarter 2022 increased 22.6% to $475.6 million from the fourth quarter of 2021.

ICFI currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. It delivered a four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.21%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 sales suggests a 9.2% improvement from the 2022 reported figure.

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

About Screen of the Week

Zacks.com created the first and best screening system on the web earning the distinction as the "#1 site for screening stocks" by Money Magazine. But powerful screening tools is just the start. That is why Zacks created the Screen of the Week to highlight profitable stock picking strategies that investors can actively use.

Strong Stocks that Should Be in the News

Many are little publicized and fly under the Wall Street radar. They're virtually unknown to the general public. Yet today's 220 Zacks Rank #1 "Strong Buys" were generated by the stock-picking system that has more than doubled the market from 1988 through 2016. Its average gain has been a stellar +25% per year. See these high-potential stocks free >>.

