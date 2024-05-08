Zacks.com featured highlights include M/I Homes, Minerals Technologies, GMS, YPF Sociedad Anonima and ADT

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 8, 2024 – Stocks in this week’s article are M/I Homes, Inc. MHO, Minerals Technologies Inc. MTX, GMS Inc. GMS, YPF Sociedad Anonima YPF and ADT Inc. ADT.

Tap These 5 Bargain Stocks with Impressive EV-to-EBITDA Ratios

Investors are typically fixated on the price-to-earnings (P/E) strategy while seeking stocks trading at attractive prices. This straightforward, easy-to-calculate ratio is the most preferred among all the valuation metrics in the investment toolkit for working out the fair market value of a stock. But even this ubiquitously used valuation metric is not without its pitfalls.

While P/E enjoys great popularity among value investors, a less-used and more complicated metric called EV-to-EBITDA is sometimes viewed as a better alternative. EV-to-EBITDA gives the true picture of a company’s valuation and earnings potential. It has a more comprehensive approach to valuation.

M/I Homes, Inc., Minerals Technologies Inc., GMS Inc., YPF Sociedad Anonima and ADT Inc. are some stocks with attractive EV-to-EBITDA ratios.

Here’s Why EV-to-EBITDA is a Better Option

Also referred to as enterprise multiple, EV-to-EBITDA is the enterprise value (EV) of a stock divided by its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). EV is the sum of a company’s market capitalization, its debt and preferred stock minus cash and cash equivalents. In essence, it is the entire value of a company.

EBITDA, the other element, gives a clearer picture of a company’s profitability as it removes the impact of non-cash expenses like depreciation and amortization that dampen net earnings. It is also often used as a proxy for cash flows.

Typically, the lower the EV-to-EBITDA ratio, the more enticing it is. A low EV-to-EBITDA ratio could indicate that a stock is potentially undervalued.

Unlike the P/E ratio, EV-to-EBITDA takes debt on a company’s balance sheet into account. For this reason, it is typically used to value acquisition targets. The ratio shows the amount of debt that the acquirer has to bear. Stocks flaunting a low EV-to-EBITDA multiple could be seen as attractive takeover candidates.

Moreover, P/E can’t be used to value a loss-making firm. A firm’s earnings are also subject to accounting estimates and management manipulation. In contrast, EV-to-EBITDA is harder to manipulate and can be used to value companies that have negative net earnings but are positive on the EBITDA front.

EV-to-EBITDA is also a useful tool for evaluating the value of firms that are highly leveraged and have a high degree of depreciation. Moreover, it can be used to compare companies with different levels of debt.

But EV-to-EBITDA has its limitations, too. The ratio varies across industries (a high-growth industry typically has a higher multiple and vice versa) and is usually not appropriate while comparing stocks in different industries, given their diverse capital requirements.

Thus, instead of just relying on EV-to-EBITDA, you can club it with the other major ratios, such as price-to-book (P/B), P/E and price-to-sales (P/S), to achieve the desired results.

Here are our five picks out of the 18 stocks that passed the screen:

M/I Homes is one of the leading builders of single-family homes. This Zacks Rank #1 stock has a Value Score of A.

M/I Homes has an expected year-over-year earnings growth rate of 12.2% for the 2024. The consensus estimate for MHO’s 2024 earnings has been revised 11.2% upward over the last 60 days.

Minerals Technologies develops and markets a vast range of mineral and mineral-based products and related systems and services. This Zacks Rank #1 stock has a Value Score of B. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Minerals Technologies has an expected year-over-year earnings growth rate of 20.7% for 2024. The consensus estimate for MTX’s 2024 earnings has been revised 6.6% upward over the last 60 days.

GMS is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems. This Zacks Rank #2 stock has a Value Score of A.

The consensus estimate for GMS’ current fiscal-year earnings has been revised 0.2% upward over the last 60 days. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of around 3.1%, on average.

YPF is an international energy company based on the integrated business of hydrocarbons, focused in Latin America, with high standards of efficiency, profitability and responsibility. This Zacks Rank #2 stock has a Value Score of A.

YPF has an expected earnings growth rate of 24.9% for 2024. The consensus estimate for YPF’s 2024 earnings has been revised 37% upward over the past 60 days.

ADT provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses, primarily in the United States and Canada. This Zacks Rank #2 stock has a Value Score of A.

ADT has an expected year-over-year earnings growth rate of 37.3% for 2024. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADT’s 2024 earnings has been stable over the last 60 days.

You can get the rest of the stocks on this list by signing up now for your 2-week free trial to the Research Wizard and start using this screen in your own trading. Further, you can also create your own strategies and test them first before taking the investment plunge.

The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.

Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2269286/tap-these-5-bargain-stocks-with-impressive-ev-to-ebitda-ratio

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Contact: Jim Giaquinto

Company: Zacks.com

Phone: 312-265-9268

Email: pr@zacks.com

Visit: https://www.zacks.com/

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Top 5 Dividend Stocks for Your Retirement

Zacks targets 5 well-established companies with solid fundamentals and a history of raising dividends. More importantly, they have the resources and will to likely pay them in the future.

Click now for a Special Report packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you simply won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ADT Inc. (ADT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GMS Inc. (GMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.