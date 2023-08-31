Zacks.com featured highlights include Limbach Holdings, The Andersons, Karat Packaging and Graham

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – August 31, 2023 – Stocks in this week’s article are Limbach Holdings, Inc. LMB, The Andersons, Inc. ANDE, Karat Packaging Inc. KRT and Graham Corp. GHM.

Add These 4 Solid Net Profit Margin Stocks for Strong Returns

Net profit, also referred to as the bottom line, is one of the key tools determining the financial health of an enterprise. The metric demonstrates a company's ability to convert per dollar sales into profits.

A low profit margin indicates higher risks, implying that a revenue drop might dampen profits, thus pushing a company into the red. Limbach Holdings, Inc., The Andersons, Inc., Karat Packaging Inc. and Graham Corp., however, boast solid net profit margins.

Net Profit Margin = Net profit/Sales * 100

In simple terms, net profit is the amount a company retains after deducting all costs, interest, depreciation, taxes and other expenses. In fact, net profit margin can turn out to be a potent point of reference to gauge the strength of a company's operations and its cost-control measures.

Also, higher net profit is essential for rewarding stakeholders. Further, strength in the metric not only attracts investors but also draws well-skilled employees who eventually enhance business value.

Moreover, a higher net profit margin compared with peers provides a company a competitive edge.

Pros and Cons

Net profit margin helps investors gain clarity on a company's business model, in terms of pricing policy, cost structure and manufacturing efficiency. Hence, a strong net profit margin is preferred by all classes of investors.

However, net profit margin, as an investment criterion, has its share of pitfalls. The metric varies widely from industry to industry. While net income is a key metric for investment measurement in traditional industries, it is not that important for technology companies.

In addition, the difference in accounting treatment of various items — especially non-cash expenses like depreciation and stock-based compensation — makes comparison a daunting task.

Furthermore, for companies preferring to grow with debt instead of equity funding, higher interest expenses usually weigh on net profit. In such cases, the measure is rendered ineffective, while analyzing a company's performance.

Here we discuss our four picks from the 30 stocks that qualified the screen:

Limbach Holdings provides building systems. The company engineers, constructs and services the mechanical, plumbing, air conditioning, heating, building automation, electrical and control systems. The company currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 and has a VGM Score of A.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LMB's 2023 earnings has been revised upward to $1.36 per share from $1.12 in the past 30 days. Limbach Holdings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 81.4%.

Andersons is a regional grain merchandiser with diversified businesses in agriculture, plant nutrient formulation and distribution, turf product production, railcar marketing and general merchandise retailing that generate revenues. The company maintains grain and production facilities throughout the Midwest and six retail locations in northern and central Ohio. The stock sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present and has a VGM Score of A.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Andersons' 2023 earnings has been revised upward by 52 cents to $2.90 per share in the past 30 days. ANDE surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 64.4%.

Karat Packaging is a specialty distributor and manufacturer of disposable food service products and related items. Its products include food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves and other products. The stock flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 at present and has a VGM Score of A.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Karat Packaging's 2023 earnings has been revised upward by 40 cents to $1.83 per share in the past 30 days. KRT surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the trailing four quarters while missing the same on one occasion, the average surprise being 48.8%.

Graham Corporation designs and builds vacuum and heat transfer equipment for process industries and energy markets worldwide. The company's products include steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps, surface condensers, Heliflows, water heaters and various types of heat exchangers. Currently, the stock sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has a VGM Score of B.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Graham Corporation's fiscal 2024 earnings has been revised upward by 6 cents to 15 cents per share in the past 30 days. GHM surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 243.1%.

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

About Screen of the Week

Zacks.com created the first and best screening system on the web earning the distinction as the "#1 site for screening stocks" by Money Magazine. But powerful screening tools is just the start. That is why Zacks created the Screen of the Week to highlight profitable stock picking strategies that investors can actively use.

Strong Stocks that Should Be in the News

Many are little publicized and fly under the Wall Street radar. They're virtually unknown to the general public. Yet today's 220 Zacks Rank #1 "Strong Buys" were generated by the stock-picking system that has more than doubled the market from 1988 through 2016. Its average gain has been a stellar +25% per year. See these high-potential stocks free >>.

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

