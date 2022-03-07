Zacks.com featured highlights include Lantheus Holdings, TimkenSteel, Allegheny Technologies, Peabody Energy and Alcoa

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 7, 2022 – Stocks in this week's article are Lantheus Holdings Inc. LNTH, TimkenSteel Corp. TMST, Allegheny Technologies Inc. ATI, Peabody Energy Corp. BTU and Alcoa Corp. AA.

5 Stocks with Recent Price Strength Amid Geopolitical Conflict

The geopolitical conflict between Russia and Ukraine heightened as a massive Russian military convoy approached the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. The Russian authority has stepped up its shelling of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city. The United States also deployed more troops in Europe.

Over the weekend, the United States and its allies agreed to exclude selected Russian banks from the SWIFT interbank messaging system. This measure will effectively detach Russian banks from the global financial network.

The first negotiation meeting between Russia and Ukraine ended without any fruitful result. On Feb 24, President Joe Biden said that his administration is considering more punitive actions against Russia to isolate that country from the global financial markets.

Crude oil prices also maintained their northbound journey as Russia is a major exporter of crude oil and natural gas globally, especially in Europe. On Mar 2, the U.S. benchmark — the WTI crude — for April contract, rose 7%, to settle at $110.60 a barrel, marking the highest for a front-month contract since May 2011.

The Russian ruble has depreciated more than 22% compared with the U.S. dollar. The Russian central bank has raised the benchmark interest rate to 20% from 9.5% and closed stock exchanges for a week. Several Russian stocks traded on the London Stock Exchange plunged 25% to 75%.

Despite economic and political conflicts several stocks have gained in the past four weeks. Notable among them are — Lantheus Holdings Inc., TimkenSteel Corp., Allegheny Technologies Inc., Peabody Energy Corp. and Alcoa Corp.

Here’s How We Arrived at the Picks

We have primarily targeted stocks that have freshly been on a bull run. Stocks seeing price strength recently have a high chance of carrying the momentum forward.

If a stock is continuously witnessing an uptrend, there must be a solid reason or it would have probably crashed. So, looking at stocks capable of beating the benchmark that they have set for themselves seems rational.

However, recent price strength alone cannot create magic. Therefore, other relevant parameters are needed to create a successful investment strategy.

Here’s how you should create the screen to shortlist the current as well as the potential winners.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/1877354/5-stocks-with-recent-price-strength-amid-geopolitical-conflict

