Zacks.com featured highlights include Lamb Weston, Tecnoglass, Hudson Technologies and Northeast Community Bancorp

Chicago, IL – November 23, 2022

4 Top-Ranked Stocks to Buy Using Net Income Ratio

Investors should search for companies that offer sturdy returns even after meeting all operating and non-operating costs. In other words, they seek a profitable company over a loss-making one. Thus, we have used the concept of accounting ratios to evaluate a company's profitability. There is a variety of profitability ratios, from which we have chosen the most successful and frequently used profitability metric to determine the bottom-line performance of a company.

To that end, Lamb Weston, Tecnoglass, Hudson Technologies and Northeast Community Bancorp have been selected as the top picks with a high net income ratio.

Net Income Ratio

Net income ratio gives us the exact profitability level of a company. It reflects the percentage of net income to total sales revenues. Using the net income ratio, one can determine a company's effectiveness in meeting operating and non-operating expenses from revenues. A higher net income ratio usually implies a company's ability to generate ample revenues and successfully manage all business functions.

Here are four of the 15 stocks that qualified the screening:

Lamb Weston is a leading global manufacturer, marketer and distributor of value-added frozen potato products, particularly French fries, and provides a range of appetizers. The 12-month net profit margin of LW is 9.5%.

Tecnoglass is engaged in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows, and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries. The 12-month net profit margin of TGLS is 18.9%.

Hudson Technologies is a leading provider of innovative solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. The 12-month net profit margin of HDSN is 33.3%.

Northeast Community Bancorp is a federally chartered stock holding company established to be the holding company for Northeast Community Bank. The 12-month net profit margin of NECB is 33.6%.

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

About Screen of the Week

Zacks.com created the first and best screening system on the web earning the distinction as the "#1 site for screening stocks" by Money Magazine. But powerful screening tools is just the start. That is why Zacks created the Screen of the Week to highlight profitable stock picking strategies that investors can actively use.

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

