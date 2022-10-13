Zacks.com featured highlights include Kimbell Royalty, PBF Energy and LPL Financial

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 13, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are Kimbell Royalty KRP, PBF Energy PBF and LPL Financial LPLA.

3 Top-Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy Using Driehaus Strategy

The Driehaus strategy can be used to choose the best momentum stocks with the “buy high and sell higher" theory. No doubt, it’s a successful investment strategy that helped Richard Driehaus make a place in Barron’s All-Century Team.

To that end, stocks like Kimbell Royalty, PBF Energy and LPL Financial have been selected as the momentum picks for the day using the Driehaus strategy.

A Detailed Look Into the Driehaus Strategy

Regarding the strategy, Driehaus once said: “I would much rather invest in a stock that’s increasing in price and take the risk that it may begin to decline than invest in a stock that’s already in decline and try to guess when it will turn around.” In line with this insight, the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) took into account the percentage 50-day moving average as one of the key criteria before creating a portfolio following Driehaus’ philosophy.

It is calculated by dividing the numerator (month-end price minus 50-day moving average of month-end price) by the 50-day moving average of the month-end price. Another momentum indicator — positive relative strength — has also been included in this strategy. A positive percentage 50-day moving average indicates that the stock is trading at a price higher than its 50-day moving average level, indicating an uptrend.

Moreover, AAII found that Driehaus primarily focuses on strong earnings growth rates and impressive earnings projections to pick potential outperformers. Companies with a strong history of beating estimates are also given importance in this strategy, which was made to provide better returns over the long term.

Here’re the top three stocks:

Kimbell Royalty owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. Kimbell Royalty has a Momentum Score of B. The trailing four-quarter earnings surprise for KRP is 34.4%, on average.

PBF Energy is a leading refiner of crude. PBF Energy has a Momentum Score of A. The trailing four-quarter earnings surprise for PBF is nearly 78%, on average.

LPL Financial is a clearing broker-dealer and an investment advisory firm that acts as an agent for its advisors, on behalf of their clients, by providing access to a broad array of financial products and services. LPL Financial has a Momentum Score of A. The trailing four-quarter earnings surprise for LPLA is 7.1%, on average.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/1990762/3-top-ranked-momentum-stocks-to-buy-using-driehaus-strategy

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

About Screen of the Week

Zacks.com created the first and best screening system on the web earning the distinction as the "#1 site for screening stocks" by Money Magazine. But powerful screening tools is just the start. That is why Zacks created the Screen of the Week to highlight profitable stock picking strategies that investors can actively use.

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.



