Zacks.com featured highlights include JHanmi Financial, C.H. Robinson Worldwide and Franklin Electric

Chicago, IL – August 3, 2022

SCREEN OF THE WEEK

3 Best Momentum Stocks to Buy Using Driehaus Strategy

Richard Herman Driehaus’ investing strategy for higher returns can be applied by investors having an appetite for high risk. Driehaus’ strategy focuses on the “buy high and sell higher” rule and tends to pick momentum stocks. No doubt, it’s a successful investment strategy that helped Richard Driehaus make a place in Barron’s All-Century Team.

A Look at Driehaus’ Strategy

After a detailed study of the Driehaus’ strategy, American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) concluded that it mainly focuses on strong earnings growth rates and impressive prospects to pick potential outperformers. While this strategy was created to provide better returns over the longer haul, companies with a strong history of beating estimates were also given importance.

“I would much rather invest in a stock that’s increasing in price and take the risk that it may begin to decline than invest in a stock that’s already in a decline and try to guess when it will turn around,” Driehaus had said in an interview.

Here are three of the 23 stocks:

Hanmi Financial is the holding company for Hanmi Bank, one of the leading banks providing services to the multi-ethnic communities of Southern California with full-service offices. Hanmi Financial has a Momentum Score of A. The trailing four-quarter earnings surprise for HAFC is nearly 43.4%, on average.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide is a third-party logistics company. C.H. Robinson has a Momentum Score of A. The trailing four-quarter earnings surprise for CHRW is nearly 24.2%, on average.

Franklin Electric Co. is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has a Momentum Score of A. The trailing four-quarter earnings surprise for FELE is nearly 11.2%, on average.

