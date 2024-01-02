Zacks.com featured highlights include JAKKS Pacific, Molson Coors Beverage Co., Black Hills, Barrett Business Services and First Horizon

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – January 2, 2024 – Stocks in this week’s article are JAKKS Pacific JAKK, Molson Coors Beverage Co. TAP, Black Hills BKH, Barrett Business Services BBSI and First Horizon FHN.

5 Valuable Price-to-Sales Stocks to Gain Strength in 2024

Investment in stocks after analyzing valuation metrics is considered one of the best practices. When considering valuation metrics, the price-to-earnings ratio has always been the obvious choice. This is because calculations based on earnings are easy and come in handy. However, the price-to-sales ratio is convenient for determining the value of stocks that are incurring losses or in an early development cycle, generating meager or no profit.

What's the Price-to-Sales Ratio?

While a loss-making company with a negative price-to-earnings ratio falls out of investor favor, its price-to-sales can indicate the hidden strength of the business. This underrated ratio is also used to identify a recovery situation or ensure a company's growth is not overvalued.

A stock's price-to-sales ratio reflects how much investors pay for each dollar of revenue generated by a company.

If the price-to-sales ratio is 1, investors are paying $1 for every $1 of revenues generated by the company. A stock with a price-to-sales below 1 is a good bargain as investors need to pay less than a dollar for a dollar's worth.

Thus, a stock with a lower price-to-sales ratio is a more suitable investment than a stock with a high price-to-sales ratio.

The price-to-sales ratio is often preferred over price-to-earnings, as companies can manipulate their earnings using various accounting measures. However, sales are harder to manipulate and are relatively reliable.

However, one should keep in mind that a company with a high debt and a low price-to-sales ratio is not an ideal choice. The high debt level will have to be paid off at some point, leading to further share issuance, a rise in market cap, and, ultimately, a higher price-to-sales ratio.

In any case, the price-to-sales ratio used in isolation cannot do the trick. One should analyze other ratios like Price/Earnings, Price/Book and Debt/Equity before arriving at any investment decision.

JAKKS Pacific, Molson Coors Beverage Co., Black Hills, Barrett Business Services and First Horizon are some companies with a low price-to-sales ratio and the potential to offer higher returns.

Here are five of the 13 stocks that qualified the screening:

JAKKS Pacific is a multi-brand company designing and marketing a broad range of toys and consumer products. It has been benefiting from strategic acquisitions, a solid international footprint, its focus on innovation and collaborations with popular brands and movie franchisees. JAKKS Pacific has emerged as a diversified consumer products company, buoyed by a string of acquisitions over the past several years.

The company realized the importance of online retailing and shifted focus to aggressively boosting online sales. JAKKS Pacific has been committed to creating digital experiences for online shoppers, such as videos, 360-degree product images and enhanced web pages. It continues to modify its sales and logistics capabilities to capitalize on this continued shift to online. JAKK currently has a Zacks Rank #1 and a Value Score of A. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Molson Coors, the global manufacturer and seller of beer and other beverage products, has an impressively diverse portfolio of owned and partner brands. These brands include global priority brands such as Blue Moon, Miller Lite, CoorsBanquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft and Staropramen, as well as regional champion brands like Carling and Molson Canadian. Molson Coors remains well-placed on the back of its revitalization plan and the premiumization of the global portfolio.

Molson Coors has been gaining from brand strength and strong performances across its portfolio and both business units. The company remains committed to growing its market share through innovation and premiumization. With a view to accelerate portfolio premiumization, the company has been aggressively growing its above-premium portfolio in the past few years. TAP currently has a Zacks Rank #1 and a Value Score of A.

Black Hills operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. This Rapid City, SD-based company also constructs and maintains gas infrastructure facilities for gas transportation customers. It provides appliance repair services to residential utility customers, as well as electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

The company is poised to benefit from its electric resource plans and initiatives to reliably serve growing customer demand for energy. It is also on track with actions to responsibly reduce emissions. BKH currently has a Value Score of B and a Zacks Rank #2.

Barrett provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

The company continues to gain from an expanding client base and the ongoing rollout of BBSI Benefits. Additionally, BBSI continues to witness positive results in its pricing and cost management strategies, resulting in strong, sustainable earnings growth. BBSI currently has a Value Score of A and carries a Zacks Rank #1.

Based in Memphis, TN, First Horizon is a financial services company. It provides diversified financial services, mainly via its principal subsidiary First Horizon Bank. First Horizon Bank's principal divisions and subsidiaries operate under the brands First Horizon Bank, IBERIABANK, First Horizon Advisors and FHN Financial. First Horizon continues to benefit from rising loan balances along with improving net interest income. Also, the company's inorganic growth strategies are likely to support top-line growth.

First Horizon has been witnessing continued loan growth. With a strong business mix of regional and specialty banking franchises across its attractive, high-growth footprint, we believe the company is well-positioned to witness loan and deposit growth. FHN's capital distribution activities remain solid. FHN currently has a Value Score of B and a Zacks Rank #2.

You can get the rest of the stocks on this list by signing up now for your 2-week free trial to the Research Wizard and start using this screen in your own trading. Further, you can also create your own strategies and test them first before taking the investment plunge.

The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your trial to the Research Wizard today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in and see what gems come out.

Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2203523/5-valuable-price-to-sales-stocks-to-gain-strength-in-2024

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

About Screen of the Week

Zacks.com created the first and best screening system on the web earning the distinction as the "#1 site for screening stocks" by Money Magazine. But powerful screening tools is just the start. That is why Zacks created the Screen of the Week to highlight profitable stock picking strategies that investors can actively use.

Strong Stocks that Should Be in the News

Many are little publicized and fly under the Wall Street radar. They're virtually unknown to the general public. Yet today's 220 Zacks Rank #1 "Strong Buys" were generated by the stock-picking system that has more than doubled the market from 1988 through 2016. Its average gain has been a stellar +25% per year. See these high-potential stocks free >>.

Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Contact: Jim Giaquinto

Company: Zacks.com

Phone: 312-265-9268

Email: pr@zacks.com

Visit: https://www.zacks.com/

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Black Hills Corporation (BKH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.