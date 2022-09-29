Zacks.com featured highlights include Hyatt Hotels, McKesson and Carlsberg

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – September 29, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are Hyatt Hotels Corp. H, McKesson Corp. MCK and Carlsberg A/S CABGY.

3 Stocks with Upgraded Broker Ratings for Impressive Returns

Amid the continued market turmoil on serious macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties, it is becoming increasingly difficult for investors to select stocks independently and generate solid returns. One way to choose the right stocks is to follow rating upgrades by brokers.

In this regard, stocks like Hyatt Hotels Corp., McKesson Corp. and Carlsberg A/S are worth considering.

As brokers directly communicate with the top management, they have a deeper insight into what is happening in a particular company. They diligently review companies' publicly available documents and even attend conference calls.

Brokers have a more understanding of the overall sector and industry. They place company fundamentals against the current economic backdrop to determine how a particular stock will fare as an investment.

So, when brokers upgrade a stock, you can rely on their judgment. But solely depending on broker upgrades is not a good way to build your investment portfolio. Several other factors should be taken into consideration to ensure steady returns.

Here are the three stocks that qualified for the screening:

Hyatt Hotels, based in Chicago, IL, is a leading global hospitality company. H is engaged in the development, ownership, operation, management, franchising and licensing of a portfolio of properties, including hotels, resorts and residential and vacation ownership properties around the world.

Hyatt Hotels' fiscal 2023 earnings are projected to jump 113%. The company, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has witnessed a 5.9% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.

San Francisco, CA-based McKesson is a healthcare service and information technology company. MCK reports revenues through four segments — U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, Internation, Medical-Surgical Solutions and Prescription Technology Solutions.

The company's earnings for fiscal 2023 are expected to rise 3.1%. McKesson, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed an 8.3% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.

Carlsberg, headquartered in Denmark, produces and sells beer and other beverage products. CABGY also exports its products to almost 100 countries worldwide.

Carlsberg's 2022 earnings are projected to rise 1%. The company, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has witnessed a 25% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/1985832/3-stocks-with-upgraded-broker-ratings-for-impressive-returns

