Zacks.com featured highlights include Halliburton, Flex, United States Cellular, Applied Industrial Technologies and Monarch Casino & Resort

Chicago, IL – November 2, 2022 – Stocks in this week's article are Albemarle ALB, Crocs CROX, Fortinet FTNT, Enphase Energy ENPH and Marathon Petroleum MPC.

Top 5 Stocks with Solid Earnings Beat Potential

It is not surprising that during an earnings season, investors look for stocks that can beat market expectations. This is because investors always try to position themselves ahead of time and look to tap stocks that are of high quality in nature.

Why Is a Positive Earnings Surprise So Important?

Historically, stocks of companies with solid quarterly earnings (on a nominal basis) fall if they miss or just meet market expectations. After all, a 20% earnings rise (though it looks good apparently) doesn't tell you if earnings growth has been exhibiting a decelerating trend. If that is the case, the company's fundamentals are in question.

There is also the factor of seasonal fluctuation. If a company's Q1 is seasonally weak and Q4 is strong, it is likely to report a sequential earnings decline. In such cases, growth rates are ambiguous while judging the company's true health.

Meanwhile, Wall Street analysts study companies' financials and initiatives to forecast earnings. They, in fact, club their insights and the company's guidance to arrive at an earnings estimate. So, outperforming that estimate is almost equivalent to beating the company's own expectation as well as market perception. And if the company manages to surpass earnings by a wide margin, it typically drives the stock higher right after the release.

How to Find Those Gems?

Since it is hard to predict if a company will beat or miss in the upcoming earnings season, investors can check its earnings surprise history. A notable track record generally acts as a tailwind. It revs up chances of beating estimates in the next release, too, as investors expect the company to use the same old trick to surpass expectations or is smart enough to pull off a beat in the next release.

Here are five of the 10 stocks that passed the screen:

Albemarle: Albemarle Corp. is a premier specialty chemicals company with leading positions in attractive end markets globally. It has a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The average earnings surprise of ALB for the past four quarters is 24.16%.

Crocs: The company is one of the leading footwear brands focusing on comfort and style. It carries a Zacks Rank #1.

The average earnings surprise of CROX for the past four quarters is 21.88%.

Fortinet: Fortinet, Inc. is a provider of network security appliances and Unified Threat Management network security solutions to enterprises, service providers and government entities worldwide. It presently has a Zacks Rank #2.

The average earnings surprise of FTNT for the past four quarters is 10.32%.

Enphase Energy: This Zacks Rank #2 global energy technology company delivers energy management technology for the solar industry.

The average earnings surprise of ENPH for the past four quarters is 21.76%.

Marathon Petroleum: Marathon Petroleum Corp. is a leading independent refiner, transporter and marketer of petroleum products. It currently has a Zacks Rank #2.

The average earnings surprise of MPC for the past four quarters is 56.68%.

