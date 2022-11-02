Zacks.com featured highlights include Halliburton, Flex, United States Cellular, Applied Industrial Technologies and Monarch Casino & Resort

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – November 2, 2022 – Stocks in this week's article are Halliburton Co. HAL, Flex Ltd. FLEX, United States Cellular Corp. USM, Applied Industrial Technologies AIT and Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. MCRI.

5 Great Relative Price Strength Stocks for Your Portfolio

After it ended the first three quarters of the year down around 25%, the S&P 500 notched a fabulous October, with the index gaining more than 5% for its best trading month since July.

Indeed, the market has yet to come out of the woods as concerns like the complete devastation of the global supply-chain system, record-high inflation and a possible recession are still weighing on investor sentiment. However, several positive signs have started to emerge. In particular, good readings on the U.S. GDP, Personal Income and Outlays report and personal consumption expenditure price index were touted as welcome news.

Having said that, the market remains hamstrung by inflation fears and the headwinds of higher interest rates. Following three back-to-back-to-back 75 basis-point rate hikes so far this year, the likelihood of another 75 basis-point increase this week is extremely high. Worse, experts apprehend continued upward pressure on most prices in the near-to-medium term.

As such, extremely volatile trading in U.S. markets since the beginning of 2022 is expected to persist. Risks stemming from recession fears, geopolitical tensions and dwindling liquidity may also lead to a rough road for equities.

In the current jittery market environment, investors who might want to stay exposed to the equity setup should focus on good investment opportunities. One of the ways such potential plays could be identified is to look for signs of relative price strength.

Relative Price Strength Strategy

Earnings growth and valuation multiples are indeed important for investors to determine a stock's ability to offer considerable returns. But these are also essential for determining whether a stock's price performance is better than its peers or the industry average.



If a stock's performance is lacking that of the broader groups, despite impressive earnings growth or valuation multiples, then something must be wrong.

It's always advisable to stay away from these stocks and bet on those that are outperforming their respective industry or benchmark. This is because betting on a winner always proves to be lucrative.

Then again, it is imperative that you determine whether or not an investment has relevant upside potential when considering stocks with significant relative price strength. Stocks delivering better than the S&P 500 for 1 to 3 months at least and having solid fundamentals indicate room for growth and are the best ways to go about this strategy.

Finally, it is crucial to find out whether analysts are optimistic about the upcoming earnings of these companies. In order to do this, we have added positive estimate revisions for the current quarter's (Q1) earnings to our screen. When a stock undergoes an upward revision, it leads to additional price gains.

Here are five of the 29 stocks that made it through the screen:

Halliburton Co.: Halliburton is one of the largest oilfield service providers in the world. The 2022 Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Houston, TX-based firm indicates 91.7% year-over-year earnings per share growth. HAL has a VGM Score of B.

Halliburton beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.5%, on average. HAL shares have gained 43.5% in a year.

Flex Ltd.: Based in Singapore, the company (formerly known as Flextronics International Ltd) provides end-to-end services i.e. designing, engineering, manufacturing, as well as supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers. FLEX's expected EPS growth rate for three to five years is currently 13.7%, which compares favorably with the industry's growth rate of 10.7%. Flex has a VGM Score of B.

Notably, Flex beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the last four quarters. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.5%, on average. FLEX shares have gone up 11.3% in a year.

United States Cellular Corp.: It is the fourth largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States. U.S. Cellular has a VGM Score of B. Over the past 90 days, Chicago, IL-based USM saw the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 move up 3%.

U.S. Cellular beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters, the average being 27.6%. Valued at around $2.7 billion, USM has lost 1.6% in a year.

Applied Industrial Technologies: Applied Industrial Technologies is primarily a distributor of engineered fluid power components, bearings, specialty flow control solutions, power transmission products and miscellaneous supplies. The fiscal 2023 Zacks Consensus Estimate for this Cleveland, OH-based firm indicates 9.3% year-over-year earnings per share growth. AIT has a VGM Score of A.

Applied Industrial Technologies beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 24.8%, on average. AIT shares have gained 28.7% in a year.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc.: It is the owner and operator of two regional casinos. Monarch Casino & Resort has a VGM Score of B. Over the past 30 days, Reno, NV-based MCRI saw the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 move up 6.8%.

Monarch Casino & Resort beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 9.1%. Valued at around $1.5 billion, MCRI has gained 12.1% in a year.

